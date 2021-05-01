Ornstein speaks out on Arsenal takeover bid

It seems like the world has gone mad lately, with Covid quietly killing millions in the background, and the proposed European Super League causing uproar in the footballing community. It may seem to trivialise the problems we are having at Arsenal, but it is a well-known fact that most Gooners would love to see the Kroenkes driven out of our boardroom.

But is it really posible? Daniel Ek can certainly handle a buyout, and hopefully our protests may give Kroenke something to think about, but according to the Arsenal oracle David Ornstein, it is unlikely to persuade Kroenke one way or the other.

Ornstein said on The Athletic’s podcast: “What if the protests which are at the highest they’ve ever been among the Arsenal fan base right now, added to by the presence of legends, which has built some real momentum continues to gather momentum? What if those issues in the USA can take even more of their focus away from Arsenal,”

“Now, my hunch, from speaking to a number of people is that events of recent weeks – the protests and the Super League that never was – has actually emboldened or is likely to embolden and strengthen Kroenke’s resolve to keep hold of Arsenal.

“You wouldn’t imagine he would sell now, you might imagine he would have sold a couple of years ago when he took full ownership or he might sell in better times.

“What we’re hearing from Daniel Ek is that he’s here to stay, he’s not going anywhere despite the statement.”

But the fact is that us Gooners are now clutching at straws. We have seen our beloved club plummet from being a force in European football, to a mid-table team that doesn’t look like we’ll be challenging for any big trophies for a very long time.

We must do everything we can to get the Kroenkes out of our club, and never give up!