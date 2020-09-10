Ornstein states that Aubameyang three-year deal imminent

David Ornstein has revealed that a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to extend his Arsenal contract is imminent.

The Gabon striker’s future has been speculated for months now, and with him set to sign on the dotted line any moment, we can concentrate on other business.

Aubameyang has been our stand-out star over the past couple of seasons, scoring an outrageous amount of goals in the process, and his five goals (plus the winning goal in the penalty shootout) in the FA Cup semi and final last term, as well as in the community Shield even led us on to pick up two types of silverware.

We can now target further glory with our star-striker, as he is set to sign a new three-year deal with the club, in a deal claimed ‘that will enable him to become Arsenal’s highest-paid player’, David Ornstein and James McNicholas at The Athletic states.

This would intimate that the striker will become equal or higher paid than Mesut Ozil, who rakes in an astounding £350,000 per week, but I have a feeling the wording means that he will become the highest earner in the future, as in when the German playmaker leaves next summer(could be wrong).

The most important thing however shouldn’t be the salary being paid, but the fact that we managed to persuade our most influential player to extend his stay with the club, and we can now build the team around him for the foreseeable future as we look to return to the Champions League places, and challenge for further glory.

Aubameyang’s new deal has all stemmed from his (and his father’s) impressive relationship with new manager Mikel Arteta and the key figures at the Emirates currently.

This proves as yet another coup, as yet further people buy into the philosophy that the manager represents, but this could well be the biggest deal yet.

How crucial will Aubameyang’s involvement be in our push back up the table and in building a team worthy of challenging for the top spot?

Patrick