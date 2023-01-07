Ornstein urges Arsenal to go for Joao Felix and leave Mudryk alone for now

There is obviously massive problems with Arsenal’s pursuit of the Ukranian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, and according to the most recent news it looks like the Gunners have hit a brick wall according to Mudryk’s agent, so surely it now makes sense to concentrate on other more realistic targets, because the fact is that Mikel Arteta still needs a much bigger squad to continue challenging on all fronts.

The other big rumour involving Arsenal at the moment is the possibility of getting Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, who may be very expensive but is a more experienced and proven performer than Mudryk at the moment, and the Arsenal oracle David Ornstein thinks that Mikel Arteta may move on and try and complete this deal first.

“It will be interesting to see if Arsenal look to bring forward some business or get some other business done first,” Ornstein said.

“They are interested in Joao Felix at Atletico in a loan deal. If the numbers come down significantly from where they are now – and that’s why it’s not happening right now – then perhaps they’ll try and get that one in first. And that will take the pressure off them in the Mudryk pursuit.”

It is probably a very good idea for Arsenal to take a step back and reassess their options in the light of the latest news, and one thing is for sure, Joao Felix would also be an excellent addition to the squad for the rest of the season….

