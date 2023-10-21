Ornstein warns Arsenal fans that signing Toney in January is unlikely

Some of us Gooners believe that during the winter transfer window, Arteta and Edu are going to complete at least two major deals in order to boost Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League.

When the transfer market opens, multiple sources suggest we’ll be keen to sign Wolves’ Pedro Neto and Brentford’s Ivan Toney. However, if we did sign the two; the club will have to invest a substantial amount of money.

But it may be worth it, as many believe that if we can obtain them, there will be nothing preventing us from winning the league.

As we await the club’s recruitment of the two or their replacement (our plan B targets), The Athletic’s transfer expert David Ornstein has made an astonishing prediction concerning Arsenal’s winter transfer window. He acknowledges that, like any other club, we will be keen on recruiting, but he doubts that we will be able to make significant purchases. He explains that at the club, there is currently no significant budget or willingness to do significant business in January, and that unless something extraordinary happens, the club will not be making headline purchases.

While responding to a Q&A session on the Athletic’s website, he said, “From what I hear, there isn’t much budget or desire to do significant business in January (important to add that this could hypothetically change depending on potential departures, availability of targets, injuries, form, and so on), and naturally that would put Arsenal in a stronger position to invest again next summer.

“I don’t think we can question owners KSE’s willingness to do so since taking full control of the club; it’s more a matter of what the FFP rules enable them to do. The Raya deal going through as a loan with an option to buy illustrated that Arsenal are sailing close to the wind.

“My understanding is that, once they are in a more comfortable FFP position and able to spend properly again, the first outlay will likely need to be turning that move into a permanent transfer.

“Thereafter, I’m sure they will have a plan as to how they wish to proceed. Most probably, as things stand, that will start with a striker. We’ve all seen the names linked. There is also the long-held desire to provide backup or competition for Bukayo Saka, potentially depth at left centre-back, left-back cover if Kieran Tierney leaves, and so on.

“I’m sure Arsenal — like most teams — will be scouring the market for top emerging talent and good value-for-money deals, which obviously will be easier to do than the big-money transactions.”

What do you think about Ornstein’s claims? Should we be concerned?

Daniel O

