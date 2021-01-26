Ornstein’s ‘famous last words’ on Odegaard injury status

Martin Odegaard is expected to be announced as an Arsenal player inside the coming 24 hours after completing his medical today, but some reports claim the midfielder is injured.

The 23 year-old is labelled as injured on Real Madrid’s official website, and is claimed not to have trained with the squad of late, but David Ornstein insists that the club has nothing to worry about.

“I saw there was a lot of this going around yesterday and he was listed as injured on the Real Madrid website and training inside in recent days,” David Ornstein told listeners on his podcast.

“But when I checked I was told that there was nothing significant to worry about and that Arsenal were very comfortable.

“So I think, famous last words, that’s okay!”

Sky Sports announced today that the Norwegian has completed his medical ahead of the move, which should ease any worries over his failure to complete the deal, but we will have to wait to find out whether he will be fit and ready to feature this weekend.

He is expected to be announced as joining the club in the next 24 hours, and should provide cover for the three roles behind the striker, although his favoured role is through the middle.

Will Odegaard have been guaranteed regular minutes in order to convince him to join? Do the reporters fill you with doubt over his fitness?

