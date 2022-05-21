Oscar winning actor (and Arsenal fan) to narrate All or Nothing: Arsenal

Although things have not been how Arsenal fans would have wanted in the Premier League this season, there was some sort of exciting news on Thursday evening.

It was confirmed that Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning actor and the Gunners fan, Daniel Kaluuya, will narrate the upcoming All or Nothing: Arsenal.

Lifelong fan Kaluuya will take the viewers on a whole new journey, which is the first-time cameras were given access to so much behind-the-scenes stuff.

As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at Emirates Stadium and the Arsenal Training Centre, the All or Nothing cameras will follow our squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition.

The 33-year-old Oscar winning actor is best known for his work in Get Out and Marvel’s Black Panther.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary is set to be released at the end of the summer, somewhere around the month of August.

The series Is set to reach a jaw-dropping finale as the Gunners fight out for a Champions League berth with arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the league.

From three defeats in a row at the start, to going on a very good run for the remainder of the year, to the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saga and chasing a spot in the Champions League, this series can offer a lot of drama.

Kaluuya joins fellow Hollywood stars Sir Ben Kingsley and Tom Hardy as voice over artists for the All or Nothing series, with Kingsley having narrated the Manchester City documentary and Hardy the Tottenham one.

If somehow the red half of London claim a top four finish this weekend, the series can reach the ultimate finale, which will be welcomed by the Gunners faithful.

