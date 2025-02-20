Osimhen, Gyokeres, Isak and Retegui: Which striker would you want Arsenal to sign?

Arsenal is expected to sign a new striker at the end of this season, and fans have high expectations for the quality of the player that will arrive. Given their previous struggles in securing a top-class goalscorer, the Gunners can ill afford to make a subpar signing. With a host of top strikers reportedly on their radar, they must carefully consider which one will best fit their squad and their needs. The four names currently on Arsenal’s shortlist are Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak, and Mateo Retegui. Each of these strikers brings something unique to the table, but the question remains: which one should Arsenal target to become their next number nine?

Long-term Arsenal target Osimhen is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe. The Nigerian has been in excellent form for Napoli, with his impressive goal tally making him one of the top forwards in the world. Despite spending this season on loan at Galatasaray, he has continued to shine, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists in 18 league games. His record suggests he would be a natural fit for the Premier League, where his pace and clinical finishing could make an instant impact at the Emirates.

Another player linked with Arsenal is Viktor Gyokeres has also been in exceptional form. The Swedish striker has scored the most goals by any player across the top leagues in 2024, finding the back of the net 22 times in just 21 league games for Sporting Club this season. His remarkable consistency could make him an excellent addition to the Gunners’ attacking line. His ability to score in various ways makes him a versatile option, one that could help Arsenal in different situations.

Alexander Isak, who has been linked consistently with Arsenal, is already familiar with the Premier League, which could make his transition to Arsenal smoother. With 17 goals from 23 league games, he has proven himself as a reliable scorer in England’s top flight. His adaptability and experience in the league could be a big advantage for Arsenal, ensuring they don’t have to wait for him to adjust to the demands of Premier League football.

Lastly, Mateo Retegui has caught Arsenal’s eye after an impressive start to life at Atalanta. The Argentine striker has netted 20 goals in his first 23 league games this season, showing he has an eye for goal and the ability to perform at a high level in Italy’s Serie A. While he is newer to the European top leagues compared to the other options, his explosive form suggests he has a lot of potential and could be a fantastic addition to Arsenal’s squad.

With these four options in mind, it’s clear that each striker brings something different to the table. However, Arsenal must weigh their needs carefully: do they want the proven quality of Osimhen, the impressive form of Gyokeres, the Premier League experience of Isak, or the promising talent of Retegui? Whichever choice they make, it’s clear that securing a top striker should be a priority for the club if they are to continue challenging for major honours in the future.