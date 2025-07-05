Osimhen picks his preferred Premier League club amidst Arsenal and Chelsea interest

Victor Osimhen remains one of the high-profile strikers on Arsenal’s radar as the club looks to build a competitive and well-rounded squad for the upcoming season. Mikel Arteta is already working with a strong group of players, but the need for a clinical centre-forward has become a central theme in the club’s transfer plans this summer.

In recent weeks, Arsenal have been in discussions with the representatives of Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, both of whom are open to joining the club. However, despite interest from both players, negotiations between the respective clubs have not progressed as smoothly as initially hoped. With time passing and pre-season preparations beginning, Arsenal may be forced to reconsider their approach.

Arsenal may return its focus to Osimhen

Given the complexities involved in securing either Gyokeres or Sesko, Arsenal could turn their attention back to Osimhen, a player long admired by the club. Napoli, Osimhen’s current side, is understood to prefer selling him to a foreign club rather than a domestic rival such as Juventus. This position places Premier League clubs in a favourable position should they choose to pursue him.

Arsenal, however, are not alone in its interest. Both Chelsea and Manchester United are also monitoring the striker’s situation and have been linked with a move. Osimhen has become one of the most sought-after forwards in European football, and any deal involving him is likely to be complex and financially demanding.

Striker reportedly prefers a move to Manchester United

As reported by Football London, Osimhen is thought to favour a move to Manchester United over other Premier League options, including Chelsea and Arsenal. While this does not necessarily rule out a move to north London, it does suggest that the Gunners may need to act decisively and convincingly if they wish to secure his signature.

Osimhen would bring proven goal-scoring ability and physical presence to Arsenal’s frontline. If the club remain serious about strengthening that area, a renewed push for the Nigerian striker could be a worthwhile pursuit, provided they are willing to compete with rival suitors.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

