Osimhen reveals why he turned down Arsenal earlier in his career

Arsenal is one of the clubs pursuing an interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as he shines in Serie A, but the Gunners could have signed him earlier.

After top-scoring at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup, the Nigerian rose to prominence, and several clubs wanted to add him to their squad.

One of his suitors at the time was Arsenal, who Arsene Wenger was managing.

The Frenchman had a reputation for developing top talents and most players jumped at the chance to join him at the Emirates. However, Osimhen turned Wenger down and said it was not the right time.

Speaking about that encounter now, he says via The Sun:

“I spoke with Arsene Wenger and he wanted me to come to Arsenal but it was not the best option at the time.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is one of the world’s best strikers now and we have a second chance to add him to our squad.

Now is not the time to wonder what could have been. Instead, we should move and bring him to London as soon as possible.

It is almost certain he will leave Naples at the end of this season and we are already late if we haven’t hatched a plan to sign him yet.

TAKE THE ARSENAL QUIZ – Test your knowledge about Arsenal

–compiled by our friends in the Irish Supporters Club – DublinArsenal

This sounds like a fun and interesting way to spend some fun minutes in the interlull with no Arsenal game to watch!