Osimhen turns down Al-Ahli, and Arsenal can now get him for half-price – Go for it Edu..

Reports surfaced over the weekend that Al-Ahli, a Saudi Arabian side, had made a 65 million-euro approach for Arsenal target Victor Osimhen. Napoli was willing to consent to the deal and authorise the exit, and they were hopeful the Nigerian striker would agree.

However, the player has stated through his agency that he is not interested in moving to the Saudi Pro League. The Serie A striker is interested in still playing for a major European club.

The Italian side was eager to sell Osimhen for 130 million euros well before the summer transfer window opened. As successful as the striker has been for them, they were practically certain that a club would come along and seize the opportunity to buy him. No one came forward; in fact, Al-Ahli is the only team that has openly bid for Osimhen.

🚨🇸🇦 More on Victor Osimhen story. The agreement between Napoli and Al Ahli for package in excess of €65m is almost done, pending small details. But NO agreement with Osimhen so far as Nigerian striker wants an important salary + KEY DETAIL: release clause to be included. pic.twitter.com/Z9vnSTdIEE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2024

Well, the Saudi Arabian team’s failed offer may have given European teams the opportunity to recruit the striker for at least half the sum he was to go for.

With Arsenal trying to sell Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace and Gabriel Jesus now injured, don’t you think it would be logical for Arsenal to take advantage of the Osimhen transfer opportunity?

The Nigerian striker’s skill has never been in doubt, but his price tag has been an issue. Now that his price tag has dropped, and Napoli is eager to sell him, could this be the ideal time for Arsenal to acquire Osimhen, a player they’ve been watching since his time at Wolfsburg?

