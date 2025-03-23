Osimhen vs Isak: Which striker would you want Arsenal to sign?

Arsenal are reportedly looking to strengthen their attacking options this summer, with Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak emerging as two prime targets. Both strikers have been outstanding for their respective clubs and would undoubtedly bolster Arsenal’s squad.
Isak has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League, delivering consistently impressive performances for Newcastle United. His goals have played a crucial role in Newcastle’s campaign, potentially guiding them back into the Champions League. Additionally, he was instrumental in their recent Carabao Cup triumph, further cementing his reputation as a top-class striker. His experience in English football means he would likely adapt seamlessly at Arsenal, making him a strong option for Mikel Arteta.
Osimhen, on the other hand, is widely regarded as a world-class forward. Having already proven his ability in Serie A, where he helped Napoli win the league title, he has continued to shine since moving to Galatasaray. His impact in Turkey has been immense, and he is on course to secure another league title, as well as potentially finishing as the division’s top scorer. Osimhen’s physicality, pace, and goal-scoring instincts make him a formidable attacking threat, and his arrival at the Emirates would provide Arsenal with a clinical presence up front.
Both players would command significant transfer fees, meaning Arsenal must carefully assess which striker best fits their system and long-term objectives. While fans would likely welcome either signing, choosing between the two is a challenging decision. Isak’s 19 goals in 25 Premier League games this season highlight his efficiency in English football, while Osimhen’s 20 goals in 22 league matches for Galatasaray underscore his ability to thrive in different leagues.
Ultimately, Arsenal must decide whether to opt for Isak’s proven Premier League experience or Osimhen’s explosive goal-scoring ability. Either way, securing one of these two elite forwards would be a significant statement of intent as the club looks to strengthen its title credentials.
Gyokeres is the best option. He starts ahead of Isak for country. He has been a animal in all comps. He has a release clause half of what it will cost for Isak. Leaves enough money for other signings
Gyokers 85m
Nico williams 50m
Zubamendi 50m
3 players for the price of one
His comment was an amusing read and I appreciated it this morning, lol.
Wow Star, you Barcodes win your first piece of silverware in 56 years and your first domestic trophy in 70 years and you come across as some sort of Real Madrid 😂.
If you honestly think you have a chance of signing Saka then I have a bridge to sell you.
Isak, because he is proven in EPL, one year younger and worked with Odegaard/ Merino at Real Sociedad
Osimhen will be much cheaper though, because of his injury records and expiring contract
However, I’d prefer a more hardworking and more physically-dominant false-nine, such as Zirkzee
Another load of hogwash. So Arsenal should sign Zirkzee. This is why most times I don’t read your comments. And on the very rare occasion that I do, I find you saying things like this. Thank goodness you’re not running the club
Zirkzee scored eleven league goals and made four assists for Bologna in Serie A, before moving to a huge mess at the Old Trafford
Have you watched any united games this season? Unfortunately due to the misses supporting them I have seen every minute unless arsenal are on. Zirkzee is an absolute donkey !!!! Couldn’t recommend a worse cf if you tried!!!!
While both will be very good additions, I think this is where data analysis comes into play.
Anyway, if I were to choose, I’ll go for Osimhen because:
1. He’s proven to be a very potent goal scorer at Lille, Napoli, Galatasaray and the Nigerian national team showing that he’s very highly adaptable to any league. He has proven more than Isak has and I think this is where Isak’s Premier League experience may not be so much of an advantage anymore.
2. He will cost significantly less than Isak.
3. His transfer will be very much easier to pull through than Isak.
4. On a global and commercial scale, he’s more marketable than Isak being that he’s performed admirably in Africa, France, Italy and Turkey.
5. Being that he’s a pure, goal-thirsty finisher. We need Arteta to stop using square holes in round pegs or round pegs in rectangular holes or square pegs in round holes or vice versa (whatever that means). We need specialists in positions and that’s what Osimhen brings.
6. Finally, I think in a physical fight, Osimhen will win
Why do I feel we will have a new LB instead?!
I prefer Isak, but he’s overpriced!
Prof.Wenger,
Why not buy Isak and play him there.😂🤣👍😉
While I wouldn’t mind either to be fair, I just can’t see us paying that fee for Isak, and I also find it hard to believe that Newcastle would sell in the first place. If they’ve got future ambitions which it appears they have, why then sell on of their biggest assets to a rival.
And although I don’t know Arsenals finances, I assume that paying the kind of fee being talked about, could seriously hinder any transfers needed in other areas of the squad. 😉👍
Newcastle selling any of their prized assets this summer will tell greatly whether they have ambition or not. If they do (which I believe), they will not sell. If that ambition is really strong, they will see themselves as a destination and not as a selling club and even Madrid will have a tough time pricing any of their assets away. Moreover, I don’t think Isak sees us as much of an upgrade
In as much as i rate both players, I prefer isak, because isak is a proven premier league striker and wouldn’t really struggle to adopt, his style and skillset fits our system cos he is very Good on the ball, capable of creating chances for himself, infact he is one of the best all-round strikers available. He has a bit of everything to his game, he is the profile that will fit into our style, also he can play with another striker upfront cos he is versatile enough.
Osinhem is a good finisher but on the ball i doubt he is any closer to isak, osinhem will be very good in a counter attacking team and at arsenal we need a striker who is great with the ball at his feet and also capable of bringing his team mates into play and that is wer isak comes in.
All in all, we don’t just need a striker but a striker that fits into our style of play.