Osimhen vs Isak: Which striker would you want Arsenal to sign?

Arsenal are reportedly looking to strengthen their attacking options this summer, with Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak emerging as two prime targets. Both strikers have been outstanding for their respective clubs and would undoubtedly bolster Arsenal’s squad.

Isak has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League, delivering consistently impressive performances for Newcastle United. His goals have played a crucial role in Newcastle’s campaign, potentially guiding them back into the Champions League. Additionally, he was instrumental in their recent Carabao Cup triumph, further cementing his reputation as a top-class striker. His experience in English football means he would likely adapt seamlessly at Arsenal, making him a strong option for Mikel Arteta.

Osimhen, on the other hand, is widely regarded as a world-class forward. Having already proven his ability in Serie A, where he helped Napoli win the league title, he has continued to shine since moving to Galatasaray. His impact in Turkey has been immense, and he is on course to secure another league title, as well as potentially finishing as the division’s top scorer. Osimhen’s physicality, pace, and goal-scoring instincts make him a formidable attacking threat, and his arrival at the Emirates would provide Arsenal with a clinical presence up front.

Both players would command significant transfer fees, meaning Arsenal must carefully assess which striker best fits their system and long-term objectives. While fans would likely welcome either signing, choosing between the two is a challenging decision. Isak’s 19 goals in 25 Premier League games this season highlight his efficiency in English football, while Osimhen’s 20 goals in 22 league matches for Galatasaray underscore his ability to thrive in different leagues.

Ultimately, Arsenal must decide whether to opt for Isak’s proven Premier League experience or Osimhen’s explosive goal-scoring ability. Either way, securing one of these two elite forwards would be a significant statement of intent as the club looks to strengthen its title credentials.

________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…