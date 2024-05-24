Osimhen reportedly wants Arsenal over Saudi – So should Arteta go all out to sign the hitman?

It looks like Victor Osimhen might be on the move this summer, as several top clubs are showing interest in signing him. Reports indicate that his deal could cost around £112 million, which is his release clause.

Looking at his stats over the last few seasons, it becomes evident that Osimhen is a dependable striker who can consistently contribute to a team and score plenty of goals. Even last season, when he wasn’t at his best, he still put up some impressive numbers in front of goal. In 24 Serie A games, he scored 15 goals and provided 3 assists.

It’s out there that Arsenal is in need of a top No. 9, so why aren’t they making a move for him? That’s a question every Arsenal fan will be pondering, especially with the claims that have surfaced that the 25-year-old is actually waiting for an offer from Arsenal.

According to the respected Italian journalist Valter De Maggio, who shared his thoughts on Radio Kiss Kiss, it seems that the Nigerian international has his sights set on playing in the Premier League, specifically for Arsenal.

“Osimhen wants the Premier League and, more specifically, Arsenal,” Maggio said. “If the right offer did not come from England, the center forward would seriously consider the proposal which has already been sent to him by Saudi Arabia.

“This is a very important offer from an economic point of view. But it is clear that the Saudi championship is technically not comparable to major European tournaments. For the moment, no club is ready to pay the clause.”

Many will be keen to see if Arsenal will actually answer his call. But I highly doubt it. With Havertz stepping up in Arsenal’s attack in recent months, the Gunners won’t be too eager to bring in a top striker.

The Gunners may view spending £112 million on a single deal as a bit desperate, potentially disrupting other transfer plans. Actually, it seems like they might be open to considering a young, talented striker who can alternate with Havertz as he adjusts to the team’s expectations.

Do you think it would be better for Arsenal to go for Osimhen, no matter what else happens?

