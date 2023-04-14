Other clubs are wasting their time trying to lure Arteta away from Arsenal

If Mikel Arteta has accomplished anything during his tenure at Arsenal, it is to establish himself as one of the top coaches in European football. He has done an incredible job restoring Arsenal to its former glory. Arsenal is suddenly receiving the attention it deserves, just like it did during Wenger’s tenure so it’s no wonder that other big teams are keeping a close eye on Arsenal’s talent.

Most clubs would leap at the opportunity to recruit players such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. Interestingly, the interest does not stop with the players.

Certain teams, like Real Madrid, may believe they can persuade Arteta to abandon his mission at Arsenal to take over at the European giants. The footy journalist Dean Jones feels Real Madrid and other Arteta’s admirers are wasting their time pursuing him. He claims the Arsenal boss will not only be supported this summer, as he has always been, but will also be granted a new contract to cement his future at the Emirates.

Jones told Give Me Sport: “The Gunners showed faith in Arteta in the difficult early days of his reign and gave him a new contract last year that runs through to the end of the 2024–25 season. It is felt likely they will talk to him about another extension at the back end of this year, but first they plan to reward him with a big kitty for the summer transfer window.”