“Other clubs would do the same thing” Pundit defends Arsenal over postponed match

Micah Richards has defended Arsenal following their request to postpone the match against Tottenham.

Calling off matches has become controversial recently, with the Premier League failing to become as transparent as most clubs would want them to be.

Some Arsenal fans mocked Liverpool on social media when the Reds had their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg postponed because they didn’t have enough players.

Now it’s their turn to get some stick from fans and pundits, but Richard says any other club would have done the same thing if they were in a similar position.

He said on Sky Sports: “In my opinion, they’ve done nothing wrong. Let’s be honest, other clubs would do the same thing, it’s not an Arsenal thing. Every team in the Premier League would look after themselves & if they say they wouldn’t then they’re lying.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has never run away from playing their matches when they actually could, and they don’t deserve the criticism they are getting for asking for the game to be postponed.

However, the uproar is expected, considering that most people are already tired of matches getting called off every other day.

Hopefully, we will have enough players to face Liverpool and secure passage to the Carabao Cup final this week.