Other teams knock Arsenal out of the race for coveted full-back

Achraf Hakimi is one of the best full-backs in Europe at the moment and he has been a long-term target of Arsenal.

For the last two seasons, he has seen his stock rise after a fine loan spell at Borussia Dortmund and his only campaign at Inter Milan.

He helped the latter to win Serie A last season, but they need money and are open to selling him in this transfer window.

Hector Bellerin has served Arsenal for ten years and he might be allowed to leave the Emirates this summer to seek a new challenge.

Very few right-backs in Europe come close to Hakimi and he has been considered the right man to replace Bellerin if the Spaniard leaves.

However, Arsenal isn’t the only team looking to sign Hakimi and it seems his other suitors will beat them to his signature.

The Gunners are facing competition from Chelsea and PSG in their bid to sign him and those two clubs are battling hard to get a deal done.

Sky Sports Italia says PSG had tabled a £56million offer for his signature which was set to be accepted by the cash-strapped Inter, but Chelsea has now matched that offer.

With both teams willing to splash money on his signature, the Gunners might have to abandon their chase of the Moroccan.