Our amazing fans are driving the Arsenal Women to success this season

Our Gunner women have a secret weapon that will undoubtedly help them accomplish tremendous feats. As you read this, the Gunner women are in the running to win a domestic treble. They qualified for the Continental Cup quarterfinals last week, are in the FA Cup fifth round, where they will face Manchester City, and are three points behind WSL leaders Chelsea.

Before the 2-0 victory over Liverpool, Jonas Eidevall said this in his press conference:

“One of the things that makes us really unique is our supporters. It’s how they fill the Emirates; it’s how they travel in numbers. We were away at Reading in the Conti Cup on Wednesday night, and all I see is red and white; all I hear are Gooners. It’s incredible.

“I think about [how] it looked two-and-a-half years ago and where we are now; there’s been incredible movement; it’s such a huge part of what we’re trying to build here, and let’s hope that this is only the beginning and it continues, and usually it should do that.”

Following the triumph over the Reds, Vivianne Miedema (who scored in that game) spoke to the media and echoed the Arsenal manager’s claims, saying, “When I’m on the pitch, I don’t really see much around me, but I think we all know we’ve got the best fans, and as players, we appreciate that so much.

“It’s not just at Meadow Park; it’s not just at the Emirates; it’s every single away game as well. It gives us energy, and I think we’re an example for all the other clubs in England right now – how we’re doing it and how the fans are doing it. It’s just really special to be a part of.”

Hearing these statements, it's evident that the Arsenal women's secret weapon is their devoted fan base. Gooner women fans keep them going; they give them the urge to fight each game and drive them to success.

The Arsenal Women have made it their mission to fill stadiums so that everyone can join them on their trip.

It is fantastic to see the Arsenal women command such a large fanbase, and they are yet to reach their peak under Jonas Eidevall. When they reach their height under the Swedish tactician, their following will explode even more.

I can see the Arsenal Women filling the Emirates every second week when the men are playing away if they carry on being so exciting…