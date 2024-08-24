Opinion: Our away trip to Aston Villa is an early massive test of Arsenal’s title credentials

The Gunners will be on the road this weekend to take on Aston villa at the ever lively Villa Park, in what is the first game among a tough run of fixtures. An Arsenal win is all that we need before the fixtures start coming thick and fast. Villa are heading into this game on the back of a late-ish win against West ham last time out, and will be hoping to put an early spanner in works for our title ambitions.

The villains have been a bogey team for the gunners recently to the English top flight, so much so that in our last eight head to head meetings they’ve gotten the better of us on four occasions, two of which were single handled responsible for us falling short of title glory last season.

Therefore this tricky encounter serves as an early test of our metal in the title race, games like this, as we saw last season, could be the difference between joy and despair come May. These are the sort of games would-be champions are supposed to be winning, and win Arsenal should definitely do. As mentioned earlier this game is the first of a tough run of games and winning this would be statement of intent and good confidence booster heading into the next set of games.

We gooners should remember that us being in a title race is not a given, and should be earned by getting the better of a tough opponent such as this. Winning this will also be a sweet revenge after they did the double against us last season.

Given we didn’t manage to score a single goal against them last campaign, should Arteta make an attacking tweak for the game today ?

KENNETH BENJAMIN

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.