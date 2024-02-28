Our legends should fight back at Rio Ferdinand’s laughable anti-Arsenal agenda

Saka, Arteta: Why Arsenal Legends Should Stand up to Rio Ferdinand by Jude

In recent times, former Manchester United player, Rio Ferdinand has been taking a dig and making comments more about Arsenal than his beloved Manchester United. One would have thought that such comments were made just for conversational purposes, but with them becoming a regular thing now, especially negatively, it will seem that Ferdinand is acting out a script to distract and ultimately derail Arsenal’s pursuit of glory this season.

With Manchester United struggling to make top four in the Premier League and Arsenal in the thick of becoming Champions this season, one should not be surprised that attack forces might have been unleashed on the club as an agenda to scuttle the progress made so far.

First, it was Bukayo Saka that Ferdinand needlessly described as not being world class. That’s a scathing to say about a lad with such prodigious bundle of talents at such a young age. For a lad as young as Saka, who is putting in his best for both country and club, it is a psychological blow that such a put-down statement could be coming from an ex-professional who was nothing near Saka when he was his age.

Ferdinand should know better but there seems to be an agenda! And that agenda seems to be gaining momentum among the anti-Arsenal populace. It’s either we are over-celebrating when we celebrate the exact same way our rivals do, or we whine too much when we complain, even far less than others, about how decisions have gone unfairly against us. The agenda is the same: shut them up; make them feel little about their abilities and ultimately derail their mission.

If not, Ferdinand would not be taking out his agenda on Arsenal by further saying that the Coach, Mikel Arteta would leave Arsenal 0ne hundred per cent if Manchester United came calling.

Really? That’s quite laughable to say the least.

That was absolutely unnecessary at this stage of the season; it’s not only unhealthy but also a direct assault on Arsenal. And it’s time Arsenal legends stood up for their own and begin to take Ferdinand and his likes to the cleaners.

Our legends can’t just sit idly by while Rio continues to deliberately talk down on Arsenal and their personnel, coaches and players alike. Arsenal is too big for a certain Rio to toy with. He won’t do that to other clubs without a befitting slapback from their legends. Ian Wright is already doing something about it by speaking back, but we need more of our legends to intervene and give Rio Ferdinand and his floundering Manchester United a deserving and relentless response until he and his likes get off our back.

Not a single player in Manchester United is as good as Saka. Their coach is nowhere near Arteta’s standards. Manchester United as a club is fast falling into mediocrity and obscurity, a near-mid table club. So, it is hypocritical for Rio Ferdinand to keep talking trash about Arsenal when his Manchester United club can’t be found anywhere near the top of the EPL log – except with the use of a telescope!

Jude Ndukwe