Our Liverpool League Cup postponement is certainly not convenient for Arsenal

Liverpool postponement convenient for them but a blow for us!

For the first time in a long while it seemed as though luck was on our side, yet that is now not the case!

Our semi-final Carabao cup tie against Liverpool really could not have come at a better time for us, what with the Covid issues and AFCON absences they now have, it was the perfect time to play them and get some sort of a lead in the first leg. We hoped!

Yet, after Jurgen Klopp was going to be absent for testing positive, his assistant Pepijn Lijnders has now also tested positive, giving the EFL an even bigger reason to postpone the game.

This news comes 24 hours after it was reported that Liverpool put a request for the game to be postponed anyway.

Of course player, staff and fans health and wellbeing is the most important thing, however I cannot help but feel a little frustrated at the fact that had it been Arsenal with these issues, the EFL would have found a way to reject our request and ask that we field what we have!

Call me selfish but that’s how I see it.

Anyway, another postponement in a season that is already marred by a long and rescheduled fixture list will do no wonders for any player that is going to the World Cup, or any player in general.

I wish nothing but the best for all those affected by Covid, and as someone who has seen it and lived it first hand, it is no laughing matter, but we have seen in a Christmas period where the Premier League cases were recorded as over 100, that this is no joke and that many teams have had to have games called off due to this, but where does it end?

Why can the PL not just suspend the league for the season and focus on getting the players fit and ready for the World Cup, because clearly this is not going to be the last postponement in the world of the PL due to Covid and injury issues, but I bet it will not be because Arsenal have requested it to be!

And so, we can only play what is in front of us, but I feel that some teams have priority over others, and this for me is just proof of that!

I would say onwards and upwards Gooners but if the game is rescheduled and it is in the time where Liverpool have both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane back and are a fully fit team and Arsenal suffer injury and Covid issues, the words FIX will come to mind!

Rant over!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

