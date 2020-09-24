Our new keeper hopes to replicate his heroes

As a childhood Arsenal fan, our new goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has admitted that growing up, he was closely studying club legends David Seaman and Jens Lehmann.

Speaking to the official Arsenal website Runarsson has said he is ready for the challenge to try and follow in his heroes footsteps, stating: “They are amazing – I remember watching Seaman play when I was a small kid, the same with Jens Lehmann. Big characters, big personalities but also great goalkeepers. It is not easy to follow those guys but someone has to do it!”

Indeed he is right and someone does need to follow in those footsteps as records are there to be broken otherwise there would be no point to the beautiful game. He added: “Football would be no fun without having this type of pressure so it will be a challenge but I am up for it. Growing up I always liked the modern style of goalkeepers, the ones who play in a similar style to how I do. I enjoyed watching Hugo Lloris when he came to the Premier League, playing high outside the box, I also enjoy watching Manuel Neuer because he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world.”

I was impressed with him until he mentioned Hugo Lloris, but if he can follow in the successful footsteps of Manuel Neuer, Jens Lehmann and David Seaman, then I am sure he will become one of the best keepers around. And, the fact that he is only just 25 years-old shows that with the correct guidance and with the knowledge he has from watching his heroes, it will only be a matter of time before he is up there with the best.

He has already impressed me with his words so far this week (excluding the Lloris comment), so if his performances are the same as the ones we were blessed with from Seaman and Lehmann then I am sure we have a world-class keeper on our hands! Here’s hoping, hey Gooners?

