Last year’s Player of The Season confirms she has recovered ahead of Arsenal Women’s new campaign

Last season, Lotte Wubben Moy was a standout among our Gunner women. The Gunner stepped up in Arsenal’s defence, demonstrating exceptional defending during a season when Rafaelle Souza and Leah Williamson were unavailable due to injury, necessitating a rebuild of the Gunner women’s defence. She stood out above the rest.

Unfortunately, just as she was about to finish the league season in style, she sustained an injury that was later determined to be a ruptured plantar fascia (which takes about three months to heal).

We discussed how Lotte Wubben Moy’s injury was a significant loss for Arsenal women and England women (post-season). Fortunately, we spotted her back on the training pitch during Arsenal’s preseason. And in confirmation of her return to fitness, the Lionesses star hopes to start up where she left off next season and continue to stand out in Arsenal’s defence. She revealed her excitement to be back playing football, admitting she had a newfound appreciation for it, saying on instagram, “Having a ball.

“Delayed gratification plus all that. feel so humbled plus happy to be back on the pitch these last couple weeks. New found appreciation. We move”

I hope once the Arsenal women kick off the new campaign, Lotte Wubben Moy will be back on her resurgence runs, growing stronger game after game.

Michelle Maxwell