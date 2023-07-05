Our striker signings are done but the Arsenal Women still need to strengthen the defence

Jonas Eidevall has invested in bolstering his attack, but isn’t he focusing on beefing up the wrong position when there’s another position that he clearly needs to address? I know you’ll crucify me for saying this, but the Gunners women’s attack was going to be strong next season whether or not they made statement signings like Cloe Lacasse and Alessia Russo.

I say so, as with the return of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema and the uprising of Stina Blackstenius, the Arsenal attack is imperious.The attack has been strengthening, but what’s the need for a stronger attack with question marks in the defense?

With Rafaelle Souza gone and Leah Williamson’s ACL injury probably going to keep her out at the beginning of next season, the defense also needs to receive the same transfer attention, if not better.

Yes, Amanda Ilestedt has been signed to replace the irreplaceable Rafaelle, but there is a need for other deals to be prioritized for the defense. The beauty of the already completed business for Eidevall’s squad is that they’ve only spent on one of the three arrivals.

Cloe Lacasse is the only one signed for a fee, as Russo and Amanda have come for nothing so there’s still enough money to spend for Eidevall to have a defense he can trust next season.

Maybe he’s waiting to see who performs well at the Womens World Cup?

Michelle Maxwell

