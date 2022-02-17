Our win rate under Arteta compared to other Arsenal managers since 1986

So, when I get up in the morning (ridiculously early I may add), the first thing I do is grab a cup of coffee, do my imaginary exercises, and sit down to read the hundreds of comments that came in after I closed my PC yesterday.
Normally their are a few disputes to be policed, but today was a good day and everyone seemed reasonably polite to each other for a change!
But one comment caught my eye, from Dan Kit, which read: “Arteta’s win rate at this moment in time reads 52% which is what Im interested in, and if im not mistaken is pretty poor. I stand by my opinion that he is the worst manager to rock up at our club since 1988, stats back me up.
So I thought that this statement needed to be fact-checked in the interests of fairness, so I decided to do some research.
So i started at Soccerbase, and checked Arteta’s record to date, and here it is…
Mikel Arteta
TEAM …..FROM ……….TO…. GAMES WON DRAWN LOST
Arsenal 23 Dec, 2019 Present 115…. 61… 22…… 32
So, Dan was not far off as that works out to 53% Win rate and (if my maths is correct) a 59.33% points haul.
So, now on to Arsenal’s other managers. Dan specified 1988, so I am starting with George Graham who was in charge from 1986-1995. Here is his record (The rest of the figures are taken from earlier research done by the excellent Bergkampesque).
George Graham 1996-1995
GP, 364 W, 167 D, 108 L, 89
Win % 45.88% Pts % 55.77%
Bruce Rioch 1995 – 1996
GP, 46 W, 22 D, 13 L, 11
Win % 47.83% Pts % 57.25%
Arsène Wenger 1996 – 2018
GP, 828 W, 476 D, 200 L, 152
Win % 57.49% Pts % 65.54%
Unai Emery 2018 – 2019
GP51, W25, D13, L13
Win % 49.0, Pts% 57.5
So, I am afraid that the facts do not back up Dan’s assertion that 53% is the worst win-rate recorded by any Arsenal manager since 1988. In fact the only coach with a better win rate was, unsurprisingly, our greatest manager of all time….
We also have to accept that Arteta may still be with us for many years to come, so it remains to be seen as to whether he can improve those figures in the future…
CASE DISMISSED!
Admin Pat
The points % is the important stat here, more than the win %
To be fair you should be taking into account the backing a manager has received. Emery with very little backing and/or support while losing the dressing room got 57.5% which is very close to MA 59.3% points haul with a big backing and far superior job security.
Agree with you on this..
To be fair here is your comment from few articles before “So let me get this straight….whenever something good happens it’s because of Arteta but the moment something bad happens it’s not Arteta, it’s other factors like attitudes?
Can’t have it both ways you hypocrites”
So I guess it’s other factors this time and you are not a hypocrite?
What you have said makes no sense??? I don’t understand your point, how am I a hypocrite?
MA has a good points % haul but has also received good support whereas Emery did not receive the same support but has a similar points %.
“MA has a good points % haul but has also received good support whereas Emery did not receive the same support but has a similar points %.”
This are the other factors. Do you understand now or do I have to draw it to you?
Yes please draw it, hopefully you haven’t finished all of your crayons 🙂
Now you made me finish my last crayons and I will have to steal some in my kindergarden groop. I hope that you are happy now😔
So if Emery carried on the way he was going then his percentages would have dropped I’d have thought . You said it, he lost the dressing room. No point backing him any further then. Nice enough man but with his level experience it’s fair to say he should have done better. That team conspired to fall out of a virtually nailed on top4 and didn’t turn up in Baku. Season 2 brought about more dressing room mayhem which has taken a very long time to erase
Yes very possible it could have dropped, it also could have increased. If hi % was so high maybe he should’ve been backed?
He wasn’t backed properly when he had the dressing room Sue, let’s be honest shall we? We all know he didn’t get the players he wanted.
My point is not against MA as he has not done too badly, it’s against the lack of consistency in judgement.
Only Wenger 22 seasons and Graeme 8 and a half seasons can be fairly assessed. Rioch, Emery and Arteta have/were not in the job long enough to be fairly critiqued. Graeme with one title every 4 years beats Wenger’s once every seven years title record.
Aha, AdPat, you’re bringing up facts?
These folks don’t like facts and they don’t work with it. Agenda against the manager must go on.
Always any chance to put the manager down.
See Reggie up there, soon as you brought out the facts, he’s shifted the goalpost from attacking Terta with lies that he has the poorest win record to Why does Emery have close to Arteta without much backing.
You see how the goalpost shifts whenever they want to embark on their attack?
But they can’t change the facts, which is why I felt that statement had to be challenged.
And considering Arteta got those figures in “our two worst seasons in 25 years”, I am fully expecting them to be improved on in the next few years…
Hello Eddie, you are the one telling lies as you do, idiot. Show me the post where i have ever said that he has the poorest win record. Stop lying to make posts up. Idiot!!
My comment about stats backing me up wasn’t about win rate specifically just an overall statement but that is for making a whole article about it .
BTW your facts as you call them are wrong
Emery alone as a better win rate than Arteta ,that took me 20 seconds to find .
But thanks *
Errr Dan, you SPECIFICALLY stated win-rate and stats backing you up.
But please, explain where my “facts as you call them are wrong” and where my figures are wrong between Emery and Arteta?
And where are these “stats that back you up”?
Are this stats only from PL games or all games? Because I went to check a statement from Dan on wikipedia and he is actually right.
78 43 16 19 55.1
Emery 55%
Graham 49%
“Artetas win rate is 52 % he is the worst manager to rock up at our club since 88 stats back me up “
Now I wrote STATS which would imply more than one.
Like I said the win rate was just part of that .
Thanks for the facts, Admin
Arteta’s detractors should’ve realized that Kroenke doesn’t seem to be patient anymore, by not giving Arteta a new CF in January
So they could rest assured that Arteta would most likely get sacked if he can’t show a good progress in May
Kroenke has given him lot’s of time and cash, so not sure if your point is accurate.
Could you not put the lacking of backing in Jan due to the following:
-wrong targets (possibly willing to pay for a better/realistic target?)
-poor contract management, losing a ton of money on payers running down contracts over past 2 years)
-ousted players still on our books
Can we change this website name to Just Pro MA?
MA has 2 years of 8th position. HE IS YET 5O ACHIEVE TOP 4. WHY COME OUT WITH SO MANY RUBBISH WHEN THIS SEASON IS YET OVER? AND HE Y
Not sure why I cannot post on this article
“MA has a good points % haul but has also received good support whereas Emery did not receive the same support but has a similar points %.”
This are the other factors. Do you understand now or do I have to draw it to you?
This was a reply to previous comment which I accidentaly post as a New comment. Ad feel free to delete it.
Stats mean nothing when you compare the eras. Even Burnley and Ipswich town were winners in the 60s and where are they now? Then in the 80s and 90s it was a two horse race and the 18 teams were all beatable. The exception was Leeds in 1992 and Blackburn in 1995. Today most clubs have overseas owners investing in talent and coaching staff and yet Mikel is at par with them despite being a rookie manager and inheriting one hell of a mess. The motive of the article is maybe to put Mikel down and suppress his achievements.
I think MA has done relatively well but what are his achievements at Arsenal?
We know the FA Cup win which was well done with the players he didn’t want or rate. Maybe those players weren’t that bad? With our new squad we were very poor in the cup games and keeping in mind we have had no European games.
We’ll be back in Europe next year(very likely) so it will be very interesting to see how we fair once we have a “normal” amount of games again adding more pressure.
In regards to stats alone, Arteta seems hold up very well. When one then considers the state of the squad and club they inherited, well the stats only look even more impressive.
Good work Pat. Context and what comparisons we make are important too. So on win vs loss ratios, strangely Graham is way behind….1.876 considering his ‘success’
Rioch 2.00
Wenger 3.131
Emery 1.923
Arteta 1.906
All similar except Wenger who’s 3 to 1 win to loss ratio is really something. The others are similar. Shows the Wenger years will be hard to get beyond. Maths is not my strong point so sorry is I’ve made errors.