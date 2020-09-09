Our youngsters are lining up to be the future of Arsenal and England

Three of our England international youngsters were in action over the international break and all produced successful performances while scoring goals to help England on their way to their fifth win out of five, to help England get closer on their way to qualifying for the European under-21 Championships.

Eddie Nketiah who captained the Under-21s took home the match ball as he scored a second half hat trick in the space of 10 minutes against Kosovo. Reiss Nelson also bagged himself a goal, three minutes after coming on. And, although Bukayo Saka did not get a goal to his name he was named in the starting eleven for the game.

Another one of our boys Reiss Nelson also got himself on the scoresheet. It took the 20-year-old just three minutes to find the back of the net after replacing Norwich’s Todd Cantwell in midfield late on.

In a bit of history for the England under-21 boys, Dortmund’s new boy Jude Bellingham became the youngest player at 17 years old, to play for England, coming on as a sub to replace Todd Cantwell.

So it is apparent that the future of English football clearly lies with the likes of Eddie, Reiss and Bukayo along with players from other teams, but it is nice to see a young crop of English talent coming from the academy of our very own club. The last time we had a crop of English talent it came in the shape of Wilshere, Walcott and Chamberlain, but to name a few.

And having been the team that has been mainly known for its foreign players over the years, to see the young talent coming through at Arsenal and knowing they are English, adds an even bigger sense of pride.

Not only are they the future of England but they are also the future of Arsenal and maybe one day we will see our very own Nketiah captaining Arsenal as well as England, leading both to great success.

Gooners does it make you proud to see our young crop of English talent doing well for their country?

Shenel Osman