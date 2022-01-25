Ousted Arsenal man wants to try a new challenge this month

Bernd Leno is looking to leave Arsenal this month after falling out of favour at the Emirates.

The German was the club’s first choice at the start of this campaign. However, he made too many mistakes and that prompted Arsenal to sign Aaron Ramsdale.

The Englishman has now become the Gunners’ first choice, and it doesn’t seem like Leno will become a regular at the club again.

The German is now looking to leave the Emirates this month, according to Football London.

The report says he would jump at the chance to join another club before this transfer window closes and Newcastle United has an interest in him.

The Magpies have the money to spend, and they want to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We knew it was just a matter of time before Leno became dissatisfied with sitting on the Arsenal bench.

The goalie is not perfect, but in fairness, he has made some crucial saves for us before now.

However, Ramsdale has been a major upgrade to him and even he knows the former Bournemouth shot-stopper deserves to be the club’s first-choice goalie.

It would be interesting to see if he would join Newcastle United in their bid to avoid relegation from the English top flight.

