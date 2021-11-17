Out-of-favour Arsenal man targeted by inconsistent Everton

Everton is targeting a move for Arsenal defender, Calum Chambers, as they continue to search for a good right-back.

The Toffees wanted to sign Ainsley-Maitland Niles in the summer transfer window, but the deal didn’t materialise after Mikel Arteta pulled the plug on it.

The Englishman has now become a key member of the squad at the Emirates, but Chambers continues to struggle for a playing time.

The former Southampton man was the first-choice right-back at Arsenal in the final fixtures of last season.

However, the arrival of Takehiro Tomiyasu at the Emirates has pushed him down on the pecking order.

The Sun says cash-strapped Everton will try to get Maitland-Niles again and if they don’t succeed, they will move for Chambers.

The Englishman will end his contract at the end of this season and the report says Arsenal might sell him for around £5million instead of allowing him to leave for free at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chambers served Arsenal very well towards the end of last season and he deserves to play regular football.

It has been obvious for some time now that the Englishman isn’t good enough for Arsenal, but he could become a star if he moves to a mid-table Premier League club.

It would be interesting to see which club comes for him in the January transfer window, but Arsenal should not even consider extending his current deal.