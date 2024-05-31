Out of so many Arsenal rumours, which three targets would you choose?

After coming close to winning the title twice, Mikel Arteta is eager to win it next season. A key factor in achieving this is having a successful summer transfer window. According to the Times, a dream transfer window for the Spanish tactician will come if he successfully brings in a defender, a central midfielder, a forward, and a top-notch right winger to provide competition for Bukayo Saka. These four swoops could really provide Mikel Arteta with some new options for his team to compete on multiple fronts next season.

As per the rumour mill, look out for Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, and Joshua Zirkzee in the striking department; keep an eye on Bruno Guimaraes, who can be signed for his £100 million release clause; and Martin Zubimendi, who’s up for grabs at around £51 million — both solid options for central midfield.

There hasn’t been a lot of talk or rumours about who the Gunners are considering for central defence and right winger positions. However, you should closely monitor Ajax’s Jorrel Hato in defence, along with Pedro Neto and Nico Williams on the right wing. They’re definitely players to watch out for. That being said, Mikel Arteta must have a substantial transfer budget if he believes he can seal these deals.

After a disappointing end to last season, let’s hope next season will be redemption time.

Out of all these rumoured targets, which would be the three that you would like Arteta to concentrate on?

Darren N

