“Out of the team.” Arteta urged to put Gyokeres on the bench

Micah Richards believes Viktor Gyokeres may need time on the bench at Arsenal in order to rebuild his confidence after a difficult run in front of goal. The striker arrived at the Emirates in the summer and initially impressed, quickly establishing himself as one of the side’s most influential players. His early impact suggested he could become a central figure in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Arteta continues to insist that the Swede brings significant value to the team, yet the expectations placed on a centre forward remain clear. Strikers are judged primarily on goals, and Gyokeres has struggled to deliver consistently since joining the Gunners. This lack of productivity has raised concerns about whether he can currently be relied upon to produce decisive performances when Arsenal need them most.

Confidence and expectations in attack

Despite the current difficulties, Arsenal remain convinced that Gyokeres will rediscover the form that earned him his move. He was prolific at his former club, and that reputation played a major role in the decision to sign him. His work without the ball continues to be appreciated, particularly his pressing and ability to occupy defenders, which often creates space for teammates to exploit.

However, these contributions cannot fully compensate for an absence of goals. The primary responsibility of any striker is to score, and Gyokeres has yet to meet the levels expected of him by the club and supporters. Restoring his confidence is now a key priority as Arsenal look to maintain momentum in their campaign.

Richards offers his assessment

Richards shared his views on the situation via the Metro, suggesting that a temporary spell out of the starting line-up could be beneficial. He said, “Maybe he needs a couple of games out of the team and to get his confidence back before coming back in.

“There was a moment against Forest where he should have gone through but as a defender you think you can get back because he’s lacking confidence and his touch isn’t going to be right. Even if he went through you’re not fancying him to score at the minute.”

For Arteta, the challenge lies in balancing patience with performance demands. Giving Gyokeres time to reset could ultimately benefit both player and team as the season enters its most decisive phase.