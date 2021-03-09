Outcast expected to leave Arsenal on a reduced salary

One of the players Arsenal needed to get rid of in the last transfer window was Sead Kolasinac.

The Bosnian is part of the several underperforming players that Mikel Arteta inherited from his predecessors at the Emirates.

The Spaniard has been ruthless in selling or releasing unwanted stars at the club, but Kolasinac has only left the Emirates for Schalke 04 on a loan deal.

He has returned from where the Gunners signed him hoping to help his former side escape relegation.

That isn’t working and it seems almost an inevitability that they will be in the German second division next season.

Sport1 claims the club has already started planning for life in the 2. Bundesliga.

Kolasinac is part of the squad of players that they hope to bank on when they try to chase an immediate return to the Bundesliga.

The report says, however, his salary would be a big problem for them to pay.

He currently earns around 8m euros per season at Arsenal and has been earning around 2m euros while on loan.

The Germans want him to lead them back to the top flight, but he will have to accept a significant pay cut to make that happen.