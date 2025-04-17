Outgoing Arsenal players who deserve another chance

As the end of the season approaches, Arsenal are expected to refresh their squad by welcoming new arrivals, but several current players are also likely to depart. The Gunners possess a large group of players, and some individuals have struggled to make a lasting impact or secure a regular place in the team.
Those expected to leave include individuals whose contracts are expiring or who have simply not made the most of their opportunities in the squad. Despite that, a few have shown promise in recent matches and could arguably make a strong case to remain part of the team for another campaign.
Thomas Partey
It comes as a surprise that Arsenal have not reconsidered the future of Thomas Partey, who has delivered impressive performances this season. After struggling with injuries for much of his time at the club, the midfielder appears to have put those issues behind him and has been a key performer in the current campaign.
Partey’s ability to dictate the tempo of games and provide defensive stability in midfield has stood out. With the scarcity of quality defensive midfielders available on the market, Arsenal would need to spend significantly to replace him with someone of similar calibre. Given his recent displays and regained fitness, a contract extension may be worth considering.
Kieran Tierney
Tierney is widely expected to return to Celtic at the end of the season, a move that has become something of an open secret. However, despite limited playing time, the Scottish international has impressed during his recent appearances. His professionalism and consistent performances raise the question of whether he might still have a role to play at Arsenal, particularly in a squad that values depth and versatility.
Jakub Kiwior
Kiwior has once again proven his reliability by stepping into the starting line-up in the absence of Gabriel Magalhaes. His contributions at the back have mirrored his form towards the end of last season, underlining his potential to grow within the squad. While his departure has seemed likely, his recent performances suggest he could provide valuable cover and development if retained for another term.
Kiwior has proven me wrong.
I thought he would get exposed against Madrid (he looked a bit shaky in the first half of the first leg, but he shook that off)..
He’s shown he has the ability to play against world class opposition, and these games against Madrid will do him a world of good for his confidence.
As a deputy, I never knew he could step up like he did. We shouldn’t let him go given he’s not even a starter.
One thing is certain, If he’s to leave, he will surely be going to another Champions League club…maybe one of the Serie A juggernauts
Keep Kiwior !
Always needed a run of games to gain confidence but been class recently.
Not sure what has happened behind the scenes with Partey.
Not sure that Tierney will be in the plans and with MLS doing so well, Calafiori might find game time diminished.
Kiwior has really surprised me as well and I hope that he remains and is used rotationally.
There are other names that will most likely leave. Can’t see Sterling being made permanent and what will the future of Reiss Nelson and VIeira be? Tavares is not a definite return and Sambi is on loan.
Arsenal and Partey’s suitors must’ve been waiting for the final verdict of his legal case, which is supposed to be determined in the summer. If he’s found not guilty, he’d likely have a plethora of good offers because of his consistency in the CDM position
Arsenal could also be tempted to keep Kiwior due to Calafiori’s injury history, but they might cash him out if there’s a very good offer
I think Nelson will get shipped out because of his injuries, but I can’t wait to see Arsenal’s plan for Vieira after his performance in Portugal
Partey and Kiwior should not be allowed to leave at this time. No matter who we bring in if there’s no decent cover we’ll get sucked. Mind you, a lot of eyes will be on arsenal next season because of the level we attained this season
Partey is still a starter, but it probably is the right time to bring in the player who can take his place (beyond zubimendi, I don’t know who else might be available who can do it). The other option might be to start using MLS in that role, but if that were the case, I’d definitely want to keep partey for the next season or so while he gains experience.
Kiwior imo is good enough to actually challenge Gabriel – the big thing that gives Gabriel an edge is his presence on the pitch, he makes a bigger impact and I think that helps the team psychologically, but generally I think kiwior is good enough to start games (as he’s just shown) and could be a legitimate challenger.
Tierney I’d now really like to stay because he’s good enough to start and gives us options for different games – intelligent, solid defender, overlaps really well and can cross. The biggest question was always his fitness, but he’s been available for almost the whole of this season, and looked good when he’s played. It also seems that arteta has relaxed his approach and has found ways to use him, even if it deviates slightly from his preferred inverted left back system.
I would keep all three if we can – would not be surprised if all of them do move on, though.
Ideally, you want a right footed player playing in the Partey role- it’s more natural for them to pass accurately and with pace to Saka/Odegaard. MLS belongs on the left side where it’s more natural for him. I guess MLS could nominally play number six if you invert from RB rather than LB, that way, the right back will take on the passing responsibilities on the right.
How brilliant was Kiwior last night? Before this tie, many people,myself included, thought that he would be the weak link. I’m glad he proved us wrong. I think he’s good enough to be a starter for a big club and that is probably why he would want to leave. I would understand if he wanted to leave for more game time because he’s at the age where he should be playing regularly.
As for Partey, who knows? He’s certainly showed he can play still play at this level. My guess is that the club hasn’t offered him a contract extension for financial reasons. He’s on high wages and would probably be looking for a big pay in what could be his last contract at the highest level.
Tierney is another who probably wants to leave for more playing time. It’s a shame he doesn’t fit stylistically to how we play now. I think his injury history is another reason why the club would be reluctant to give him a new contract. A less physical league would suit him.
I admit Kiwior has proven me wrong too. If we decide to sell him or he decides to leave, we must make sure we get a nice transfer fee. I hope the days of Edu selling players for peanuts are over. +-£40mil should be the asking price
Arteta does not rates Tierney because he is a proper left back. Tierney, for his sake needs to go to Celtic. Partey is going to be hard to replace, he is one of the best midfielders in the world. I would keep him. Kiwior is not good enough, he has proved it .ore times than disproving it. BUT like everything in this world, WIN the CL with him at CB and then its a different ball game. He would then have PROVED something.
Not .ore, more times. Sausage fingers🤣
I very much doubt that both Kiwior and Tierney would be happy just being squad players here at The Arsenal and will want to play regularly, so will likely move on in pursuit of more regular game time.
As for Partey, if the rumours are true then I would be very, very, surprised if he was offered a new contract.
There is no doubt Declan Rice is the man of the tournament this far, but Thomas Partey was instrumental in keeping the squad calm under the retractable stadium, at no time did the world class player phase by the occasion.
Am shocked this player who left a team that was an automatic qualifier in the champions league to represent us who hadn’t had a sniff in many moons, to be in a conversation of getting rid of.
Thomas Partey is one more reason why Arsenal needs to win the champions league.