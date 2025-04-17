Outgoing Arsenal players who deserve another chance

As the end of the season approaches, Arsenal are expected to refresh their squad by welcoming new arrivals, but several current players are also likely to depart. The Gunners possess a large group of players, and some individuals have struggled to make a lasting impact or secure a regular place in the team.

Those expected to leave include individuals whose contracts are expiring or who have simply not made the most of their opportunities in the squad. Despite that, a few have shown promise in recent matches and could arguably make a strong case to remain part of the team for another campaign.

Thomas Partey

It comes as a surprise that Arsenal have not reconsidered the future of Thomas Partey, who has delivered impressive performances this season. After struggling with injuries for much of his time at the club, the midfielder appears to have put those issues behind him and has been a key performer in the current campaign.

Partey’s ability to dictate the tempo of games and provide defensive stability in midfield has stood out. With the scarcity of quality defensive midfielders available on the market, Arsenal would need to spend significantly to replace him with someone of similar calibre. Given his recent displays and regained fitness, a contract extension may be worth considering.

Kieran Tierney

Tierney is widely expected to return to Celtic at the end of the season, a move that has become something of an open secret. However, despite limited playing time, the Scottish international has impressed during his recent appearances. His professionalism and consistent performances raise the question of whether he might still have a role to play at Arsenal, particularly in a squad that values depth and versatility.

Jakub Kiwior

Kiwior has once again proven his reliability by stepping into the starting line-up in the absence of Gabriel Magalhaes. His contributions at the back have mirrored his form towards the end of last season, underlining his potential to grow within the squad. While his departure has seemed likely, his recent performances suggest he could provide valuable cover and development if retained for another term.