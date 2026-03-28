“Outside of the goals” Graham Potter heaps praise on Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres delivered an outstanding performance for Sweden in their World Cup qualifiers semifinal against Ukraine, helping the team secure a place in the final and a chance to qualify for the summer tournament. The striker had previously experienced a goal drought for his country, which had contributed to Sweden’s struggles during the earlier stages of qualification.

His improved form at Arsenal has translated well to the international stage, giving him renewed confidence and momentum. The striker is determined to maintain this level of performance as Sweden aims to secure their spot in the upcoming tournament.

Gyokeres’ Hat-Trick and Praise

Following his hat-trick against Ukraine, Sweden manager Graham Potter praised Gyokeres’ overall contribution. As reported by The Sun, he said:

“Viktor’s performance was incredible.

“Outside of the goals – because to score a hat-trick is one thing – overall his hold-up play and his defensive responsibility for the team was part of an incredible performance.”

Potter highlighted not only the goals but also Gyokeres’ work rate and defensive awareness, emphasising his all-round impact on the match. This performance has helped restore confidence in both his international and club form.

Importance for Arsenal

Arsenal’s priority following the international break will be to have Gyokeres and their other key players return without injury. With the team entering the most critical phase of the season, keeping their stars fit will be crucial in maintaining their challenge for the trophies they have been pursuing since the start of the campaign.

Gyokeres will need to continue scoring in Sweden’s upcoming matches, but his current form suggests he is well-equipped to do so. Maintaining his momentum on both club and international duties will be essential for his development and for Arsenal’s ambitions in the final stages of the season.