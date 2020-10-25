Outspoken former Gunner questions Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal axe

Paul Merson has questioned the motive behind Arsenal axing Mesut Ozil from their squads for the Europa League and the Premier League.

The Gunners have decided not to register the former Real Madrid man in any of the competitions they will play this season as they have too many players.

Ozil hasn’t featured for the club since March and didn’t feature at all during the Premier League restart.

The club was keen for him to leave in the last transfer window, but the German wasn’t interested even though there were few takers.

He has maintained that he wants to remain and help the team and Merson seems to agree that the German still has something to offer the club.

He was unhappy at the club’s treatment of the world Cup winner and has expressed his personal opinion on the matter.

Merson claims that he doesn’t think that the midfielder’s axe is for footballing reasons.

“I can’t see how it’s for footballing reasons,” Merson told Sky Sports via Mirror Football.

“The lad is too talented, too good.

“For him not to get a place in this Arsenal team, it must be more than just football.

“He can make things happen. He was in Arteta’s team before the lockdown and everything went through him. He’s a special player and it’s a shame we won’t see him now.”