Outspoken Journalist urges Billionaire to snub Man United and buy Arsenal

Billionaire Elon Musk joked that he was set to buy Manchester United Football Club amidst their shocking start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, but Piers Morgan has urged him to consider buying Arsenal.

It remains to be seen whether the joke went over the head of the journalist and known Gunners fan, but he isn’t one to shy away from a shot at further publicity.

Piers has regularly attacked the hierarchy at the Emirates, including continually urging the club to replace manager Mikel Arteta despite the impressive work he has been doing in north London.

Everything around the club right now seems positive, from the ownership trusting those within the club to do their jobs by backing them financially, down to the coaching staff and playing squad earning every bit of their wages at present.

Morgan has been a little quieter on the subject since the start of the new season however, but didn’t turn down the opportunity to tell Musk that he should consider buying our beloved club.

Trust me on this, Elon – you don’t want to go anywhere near them… if you want to buy a football team, try @Arsenal https://t.co/MXBm7lDpUO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 17, 2022

I think Morgan would likely be happy if our hierarchy and manager was scrapped for something new, despite all the hard work and improvements which the rest of us can all see clearly. I doubt that anyone around the ground would be interested however, and I certainly wouldn’t even want the rumours to possibly disrupt anything right now.

Let the club continue as they are, and we could well be in for an exciting campaign, and hopefully further successes down the road.

