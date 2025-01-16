“Outstanding” Arteta heaps praise on his players after beating Tottenham

Mikel Arteta expressed his admiration for the attitude of his players during their 2-1 victory over Tottenham last night, a result that helped narrow the gap between Arsenal and Liverpool.
The Gunners needed a win after league leaders Liverpool dropped points against Nottingham Forest. Arsenal started the game strongly, controlling possession and creating chances.
Despite their early dominance, Spurs took the lead against the run of play, silencing the Emirates crowd. However, Arsenal showed resilience, quickly bouncing back with two goals to overturn the deficit and secure another crucial Premier League win.
Arteta’s team entered the match following consecutive defeats in domestic cup competitions, meaning they had a point to prove. Falling behind to Tottenham presented an opportunity for Arsenal to demonstrate their resolve and ability to compete with top sides under pressure.
The players rose to the challenge, and their response left Arteta full of praise. Speaking after the match, as quoted by Sky Sports, Arteta said:
“The boys were outstanding. We played 120 minutes less than 72 hours ago, but the way we performed was exceptional. We made it hard for ourselves, but the attitude was outstanding. The purpose and intensity was really good.”
He also acknowledged how Arsenal’s response marked a shift from earlier struggles, stating: “We did well to come back in that game against Spurs because those are the types of matches that we would struggle with in previous weeks.”
This victory not only boosted Arsenal’s morale but also strengthened their position in the race for a top spot, showcasing their growing confidence and determination under Arteta’s guidance.
You need your best chances in the game falling to Trossard, it is not rocket science. Play him where those chances will fall to him period.
When he plays on the wings, he drops too deep, stop that now will you. He almost had no strength to move forward and just had to hit the ball.
What position was he playing at Brighton when you bought him.
Why do you keep playing players that will not score even if a good chance falls to them in attacking position.
Congrads to the players and Arteta on the comeback win. The intensity, teamwork, and execution today was an improvement over the last 2 matches.
You can’t win every match, but the spirit and intensity in this match was severely lacking in the previous 2. Reasonable fans just want performances like this, play hard and let that spirit and intensity show in your play.