“Outstanding.” Kompany gives his reaction to Arsenal beating his Burnley

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has praised Mikel Arteta’s work after Arsenal defeated his team 3-1 today.

The Clarets were eager to secure a Premier League win against a top side like Arsenal, which would have provided a morale boost.

They began the fixture well defensively, and it appeared they might earn a point, but Arsenal opened the scoring late in the first half.

This setback affected Burnley, and they went on to lose the match despite equalising after halftime.

Mikel Arteta’s men were the superior team, and Kompany acknowledges that his side faced a formidable opponent who is much better than them.

He said, as quoted by the BBC:

“Take nothing away, we played a fantastic side. The way Mikel has the team working is outstanding. For putting in the performance we did, we’re relying on other factors like luck or individual moments but on the two set plays that wasn’t the case.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have one of the strongest teams in Europe and the Premier League, so Kompany’s comments do not come as a surprise.

But we must be prepared to do better against more prominent opponents after the international break.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…