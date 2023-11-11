“Outstanding.” Kompany gives his reaction to Arsenal beating his Burnley

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has praised Mikel Arteta’s work after Arsenal defeated his team 3-1 today.
The Clarets were eager to secure a Premier League win against a top side like Arsenal, which would have provided a morale boost.
They began the fixture well defensively, and it appeared they might earn a point, but Arsenal opened the scoring late in the first half.
This setback affected Burnley, and they went on to lose the match despite equalising after halftime.
Mikel Arteta’s men were the superior team, and Kompany acknowledges that his side faced a formidable opponent who is much better than them.
He said, as quoted by the BBC:
“Take nothing away, we played a fantastic side. The way Mikel has the team working is outstanding. For putting in the performance we did, we’re relying on other factors like luck or individual moments but on the two set plays that wasn’t the case.”
We have one of the strongest teams in Europe and the Premier League, so Kompany’s comments do not come as a surprise.
But we must be prepared to do better against more prominent opponents after the international break.
We still have lot to learn. We have to learn from Bournemouth who give torrid to Newcastle and it was their bad luck that they couldn’t score 8 or 9 goals in this game, neither they needed to be too physical, they just broke Newcastle attack multiple times and dodged effective counter and played end to end game. We are being very rigid in our tactics and making our own life difficult. Despite having some of best value players in each position we have not been able to play efficient game, as opponents can easily read our game and make our life more difficult. So time to learn and get going with what we deserve.
