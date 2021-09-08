Overmars admits being offered role amidst Arsenal links

Marc Overmars has admitted being ‘offered the opportunity’ to join another club as he addresses rumours linking him with a return to Arsenal.

Rumours claim that the Dutchman is a possible replacement for Edu Gaspar as Technical Director, with the Brazilian having come under scrutiny for splashing out on a number of inexperienced players this summer, while our dismal start to the new campaign certainly won’t have helped his corner.

Ray Parlour claimed that Overmars recently spoke with him about potentially returning to north London, but the Ajax Director of Football insists that he is happy in his current role.

‘As I’ve said before a number of times we’re really enjoying ourselves,’ Overmars told Ajax TV(as quoted by the Metro).

‘We’re moving in the right direction. The four of us form good management and that’s important.

‘We’re like a family, we’re close. And that’s important too. And who knows, we might have some good news soon.

‘I’m not getting any younger. I’ve been offered the opportunity to go elsewhere too.

‘That’s what happens and it’s always good to consider a move.

‘But then I just think about how well things are going here. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. If your old shoes are still comfy, keep wearing them.’

I personally believe that the owners are currently happy with the direction of the club, despite not enough progress results-wise, and the fact that we outspent the entire division to end up with a team that is barely improved on the one we had last season is rather shocking.

The way that Ajax work in bringing through academy graduates and their model on buying relatively cheaply and selling them on when their stock is high is similar to what we appear to be trying to do at Arsenal, and I can’t help but believe that Overmars should be on our radar if we ever was to cut ties with the current hierarchy however.

Patrick