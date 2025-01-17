“Overreaching his importance” Pundit continues to criticise Nicolas Jover

Gary Neville has once again raised concerns about Nicolas Jover’s increasing prominence at Arsenal, suggesting that the coach may be overstepping his role. Jover, who has been credited with Arsenal’s improved set-piece routines, has played a key part in the team’s success this season. The Gunners have relied heavily on his tactics during corners and free kicks, often seeing him take centre stage as he directs how these set pieces should be executed.

Initially, Jover’s presence on the touchline during set-piece situations was viewed as an interesting addition to Arsenal’s tactical approach. However, as the season has progressed, his visibility and involvement have drawn the attention of rivals and neutrals alike, with some beginning to find it increasingly irritating.

Neville, who has been vocal about his thoughts on Jover’s antics, previously labelled him “the most annoying man in football.” Now, the former Manchester United defender has doubled down on his criticism, suggesting that Jover is starting to overreach and gain attention that perhaps should be reserved for the players and the manager.

Speaking on the Overlap, Neville said, as quoted by Football365: “I called him the most annoying man in football. Do you know something? I’m cementing my position, I’m doubling down.

“It’s offending me every week. I’m going to say this really calmly, I think he’s overreaching his importance. If a goalkeeper makes a good save, I don’t see the goalkeeping coach on the edge of the touchline. I don’t see the other coaches going up and getting the glory for it.”

Neville’s criticism highlights a broader conversation about the role of assistant coaches and staff in modern football. While it is not unusual for set-piece specialists to take a more visible role, the visibility of Jover’s actions on the touchline has attracted more attention than some feel is appropriate.

In response to Neville’s remarks, Arsenal have maintained their stance on Jover’s role within the team. The players enjoy working with the coach and appreciate the tactical instructions he provides during set-piece situations. His contributions have been effective for the Gunners, and Mikel Arteta’s side is committed to continuing to utilise Jover’s expertise in these crucial moments.

Every team has its own methods and systems that work for them, and Arsenal are no different. For now, Jover will continue to play a central role in the Gunners’ set-piece strategy, despite the ongoing debate about his increasing visibility.