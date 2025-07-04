Overzealous euro giants join Arsenal in frenzied chase for South American sensation

Bayern Munich plot swoop as Gunners remain hopeful of Rodrygo breakthrough.

There is growing hope among Arsenal supporters that Brazilian star Rodrygo could soon be on his way to the Emirates.

The Gunners are determined to upgrade their left wing this summer, with Rodrygo emerging as a top target after missing out on Leroy Sané and Nico Williams.

Initially, the player’s desire to remain at Real Madrid posed a significant obstacle, but that no longer appears to be the case. Limited game time under new head coach Xabi Alonso has left the 24-year-old contemplating a fresh start.

Arsenal maintain quiet confidence despite growing interest

Brazilian media have even advised Rodrygo to “save himself” from the tricky situation he now finds himself in at Los Blancos. It has been reported that the forward plans to submit a formal transfer request after the FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid are thought to be open to letting him go, particularly as they continue to reshape their frontline. The additions of Kylian Mbappé and Endrick, along with their ongoing pursuit of Nico Williams, have further clouded Rodrygo’s future in the Spanish capital.

Arsenal’s longstanding interest and the opportunity to play in his favoured role on the left could make the Emirates a very appealing destination. The Gunners are believed to be ready to offer a long-term contract and have already made initial contact with the player’s representatives.

Bayern Munich enter the race with Real Madrid ties

However, according to Defensa Central, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have stepped up their interest in Rodrygo. Like Arsenal, they are seeking a top-class left winger after failing in attempts to sign Bradley Barcola, Nico Williams, and Luis Díaz. They even explored a move for Gabriel Martinelli before switching their attention to Rodrygo.

Bayern reportedly view the current situation as a clear opportunity and believe their strong relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and manager Xabi Alonso could “make things easier” for them.

Despite this, Arsenal’s consistency and tactical clarity could still prove decisive. A move to North London would see Rodrygo slot into a fluid attacking unit alongside Bukayo Saka and, potentially, Eberechi Eze – a mouth-watering prospect for supporters!

Will the Gunners win this battle? Or could Bayern’s late entry complicate matters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

