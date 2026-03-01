Hargreaves
Owen Hargreaves reveals the advantage Manchester City has over Arsenal

Owen Hargreaves (Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester City are engaged in a compelling battle for the Premier League title this season, with the contest proving intensely competitive. The Gunners have worked tirelessly to maintain their slender advantage over City, and the coming weeks are expected to play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the race.

At present, only two points separate the two sides, and Mikel Arteta’s team will be keen to preserve or even extend that narrow lead. Arsenal face a challenging run of fixtures before the season concludes, including significant matches against Chelsea today and, of course, City. Each encounter now carries substantial importance, effectively becoming a must-win fixture for Arteta’s side, who have performed admirably in staying ahead of their rivals in recent weeks.

A Crucial Stage of the Campaign

With ten matches remaining, both clubs must demonstrate their readiness to handle the pressure that accompanies a title challenge. Arsenal will be determined to sustain their momentum and continue securing positive results, regardless of the opposition. Consistency and composure will be essential if they are to remain at the summit of the table.

Haaland v Eze (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Experience May Offer City the Edge

Despite Arsenal’s impressive form, experience at the highest level could yet prove influential. Owen Hargreaves believes Manchester City’s familiarity with high-pressure situations may provide them with an advantage as the season reaches its climax.

He said via the Metro:

‘I think the one thing City have in their favour… they’ve got Pep.

‘They’ve got Donnarumma, who proved it at PSG last season, they’ve got Haaland, they’ve got Rodri, they’ve got guys who have been there and done it.

‘The only thing Arsenal don’t have is that – they don’t have the experience.’

His remarks highlight the potential value of experience and proven success in decisive moments, factors that could shape the destination of the Premier League crown.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
  1. So far Pep has no advantage whatsoever over and above his long standing friend Mikel. Fact is they won the premiership title together, so to doubt that is to deny Mikel was ever a part of Citeh’s setup.

    It was Pep that encouraged Mikel to put his dream return to arsenal in motion. *Its Pep that is now at a loss and ‘disadvantaged’ being as he would never have foreseen arsenal bringing in [*Andrea Berta] to oversea our transfer strategy, neither would Pep have had an inkling about the extent to which Mikel would be supported with funds to sustain HIS lofty ambition.

    Injuries were an issue in the past but the squad ensures this season that won’t be at issue. The fans – a sizeable section – express lack in belief their team ‘will’ cross the line Mikel at the helm – but its he that has rubber stamped the ‘New’ contracts of all our best players to sustain these for years to come. Its he that routinely coaches! All this implies this squad [incl its spine] are as invested in this campaign as MA.

    *2026 Citeh/Pep see no advantage over us.

    Reply

      1. What Owen has said is a useless narrative. Two of MC’s best players since the turn of the year are January transfers who haven’t really won much at this level. MC have been able to address some of their problems by buying more talent not by leaning on “experience”.
        In previous years Arsenal clearly didn’t have the quality and squad depth to match MC over the course of the season. Arsenal had also been hit with significant injuries in previous seasons. This is the first season that Arsenal have had players of sufficient quality to cover for key players.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. no you mean you disagree not that it’s useless
          it’s quite a fair comment to say City’s experience of getting over the line compared to our inability to do so could be a factor.
          I would expect any pundit to do the same

          ReplyHighlight Thread

