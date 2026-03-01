Owen Hargreaves reveals the advantage Manchester City has over Arsenal

Arsenal and Manchester City are engaged in a compelling battle for the Premier League title this season, with the contest proving intensely competitive. The Gunners have worked tirelessly to maintain their slender advantage over City, and the coming weeks are expected to play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the race.

At present, only two points separate the two sides, and Mikel Arteta’s team will be keen to preserve or even extend that narrow lead. Arsenal face a challenging run of fixtures before the season concludes, including significant matches against Chelsea today and, of course, City. Each encounter now carries substantial importance, effectively becoming a must-win fixture for Arteta’s side, who have performed admirably in staying ahead of their rivals in recent weeks.

A Crucial Stage of the Campaign

With ten matches remaining, both clubs must demonstrate their readiness to handle the pressure that accompanies a title challenge. Arsenal will be determined to sustain their momentum and continue securing positive results, regardless of the opposition. Consistency and composure will be essential if they are to remain at the summit of the table.

Experience May Offer City the Edge

Despite Arsenal’s impressive form, experience at the highest level could yet prove influential. Owen Hargreaves believes Manchester City’s familiarity with high-pressure situations may provide them with an advantage as the season reaches its climax.

He said via the Metro:

‘I think the one thing City have in their favour… they’ve got Pep.

‘They’ve got Donnarumma, who proved it at PSG last season, they’ve got Haaland, they’ve got Rodri, they’ve got guys who have been there and done it.

‘The only thing Arsenal don’t have is that – they don’t have the experience.’

His remarks highlight the potential value of experience and proven success in decisive moments, factors that could shape the destination of the Premier League crown.