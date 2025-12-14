Owen Hargreaves says win against Wolves was “Massive” for Arsenal

Arsenal secured a hard-fought victory against Wolves in the Premier League, a result that was significant given the difficulties they faced in breaking down their opponents. Coming off a midweek win against Club Brugge, most expected a routine triumph at the Emirates, particularly against a Wolves side struggling at the bottom of the table. On paper, the fixture seemed straightforward, yet the match unfolded differently, highlighting some of the challenges Arsenal still face in their title bid.

The Gunners found it difficult to create clear-cut opportunities, and the game remained tightly contested throughout. Victory ultimately came courtesy of two own goals by Wolves, emphasising that Arsenal were not at their best. Despite the result, the performance served as a reminder that consistency and composure are essential if the team are to sustain a genuine challenge for the Premier League title. Poor displays cannot become a regular feature if they hope to meet expectations this season.

A Wake-Up Call for Arsenal

The match is likely to serve as a wake-up call, demonstrating that even fixtures perceived as straightforward require focus, determination, and effective execution. Arsenal must ensure they address these shortcomings in future games and continue to improve across all areas of the pitch. Maintaining a strong mentality and resilience under pressure will be crucial if the Gunners are to claim their first league title in several seasons.

Hargreaves on the Struggle

Owen Hargreaves reflected on the fixture following the match, as reported by the BBC, highlighting both the challenge posed by Wolves and the importance of the win. He said, “That was massive for Arsenal. To find a way to win when they hardly created any moments. Wolves were exceptional, they couldn’t have played any better. Arsenal weren’t at their best but they’ll be absolutely delighted.” His comments underline the difficulty of the match and the significance of securing the three points, even when performances fall short of expectations.