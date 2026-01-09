Owen says Arsenal man does not have class to do well against the top teams

Michael Owen has shared his assessment of Viktor Gyokeres’ difficulties at Arsenal, expressing doubts over whether the striker possesses the quality required to consistently perform against the Premier League’s strongest sides. The former forward believes Gyokeres’ struggles highlight the significant gap between excelling in Portugal and delivering at the very highest level in England.

Gyokeres built an outstanding reputation during his two seasons in Portugal, where he was widely regarded as one of the most feared strikers in Europe. His goal-scoring exploits made him one of the most talked-about forwards on the continent, and his performances in European competition, including matches against Manchester City, further enhanced his profile. As a result, Arsenal spent a considerable period during pre-season negotiations working towards an agreement to bring him to north London.

The striker arrived having missed much of pre-season, but expectations remained high that he would adapt quickly and lead the line effectively. However, his transition has proven challenging, reinforcing the idea that success in Portugal does not always translate seamlessly to the Premier League. Other players have faced similar issues in the past, and Gyokeres is now experiencing the same scrutiny.

Owen’s assessment of Gyokeres

While acknowledging Gyokeres’ strengths, Owen has questioned his ability to influence matches against elite opposition. Speaking on the matter, according to the Metro, Owen said, “And do you know what? Against Burnley, against Nottingham Forest, against Everton, whoever it might be, he probably is going to score a lot of goals, he can finish, he will be in the box.

“But to win these games against Liverpool, you need a bit of class, you just need a bit of class and that’s just where he lacks.”

Owen’s comments suggest that while Gyokeres can be effective against lesser opposition, the demands of decisive matches expose limitations in his overall game.

Room for improvement

Despite the criticism, there remains an understanding that Gyokeres is still capable of development. The striker has shown flashes of his finishing ability and positional awareness, traits that could yet prove valuable as the season progresses. There is also a belief that the second half of the campaign may offer him more opportunities to settle and contribute.

Nevertheless, Owen’s view reflects a broader concern that Gyokeres may continue to find the biggest matches difficult. For Arsenal, the challenge will be determining whether patience and refinement can unlock the level required to succeed against the Premier League’s top teams.