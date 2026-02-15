Owen says Gyokeres is not the answer to Arsenal’s goalscoring problems

Michael Owen has expressed reservations about whether Viktor Gyokeres can fully resolve Arsenal’s goalscoring concerns, despite acknowledging the striker’s qualities. The Swedish forward arrived in the summer for a substantial fee, having established himself as one of the most prolific attackers in European football during his time at Sporting Club.

Negotiations over his transfer were prolonged, with Sporting initially reluctant to sanction a sale. The Portuguese side believed they could command an even higher fee if he moved to another elite club. However, Gyokeres ultimately opted for a switch to Arsenal, prompting both clubs to engage in extended discussions before reaching an agreement. Arsenal’s persistence throughout the process underlined their determination to secure his signature and strengthen their attacking options.

Although the Gunners eventually completed the deal, Gyokeres has not scored as frequently as anticipated. Given the significant investment involved, expectations were understandably high. His recent output has attracted scrutiny, with questions raised about whether he can be the decisive figure Arsenal require in crucial moments.

Owen Questions the Fit

Owen offered a measured assessment of the striker’s impact. As reported by Metro Sports, he said, ‘Listen, I don’t mind him. I think he’ll definitely be a source of goals if you play him in every game. But then again, I could probably play in every game for Arsenal; they are the best team at the moment and create a lot of chances.

‘But is he the answer? I’m not so sure. He’s certainly an asset to the team. You would expect paying £60m for a striker, for him to be the stand-out striker, the go-to player. But I don’t know.’

Expectations Remain High

Owen’s comments reflect the broader debate surrounding Gyokeres. While his ability is not in doubt, the question remains whether he can consistently deliver at the level required to justify his transfer fee and lead Arsenal’s line with authority.

