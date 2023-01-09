Arsenal will get their FA Cup campaign underway on Monday when they visit League One side Oxford United.

The Gunners are firmly expected to ring the changes from their usual starting line-up, which has seen them dominate the Premier League so far this term.

We are hoping to welcome Emile Smith Rowe back into the squad today, as confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta in his pre-match press conference, with the midfielder having been out of action since taking on Manchester United back in September.

We remain without Gabriel Jesus however, who does appear to be working hard on his recovery, while today’s clash also appears to have come too soon for Reiss Nelson, who pulled up in our friendly with Juventus last month.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Turner

Cedric Holding Tomiyasu Tierney

Lokonga Nwaneri Elneny

Marquinhos Smith Rowe Vieira

I feel like we are likely to see some young players coming into today’s team, and depending on ESR’s current fitness, we could well see a new name start in the CF role. It would be a huge shock if both Saka and Martinelli were to start, although I’m leaning towards minutes for the latter to possibly lead the line, if Emile isn’t fit for at least 45 minutes of action.

Should we make it through to the next round, we will be unlikely to make as many changes to the starting line-up given we will travel to face Manchester City away from home, which will not be taken lightly.

Patrick

———————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Oxford and the importance of the FA Cup to Arsenal

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids