Oxlade-Chamberlain’s latest comments mean he might train at Arsenal for a long time

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently training at Arsenal as he plans the next stage of his career. The attacker was released from his contract at Besiktas earlier this year. As a free agent, he had hoped to secure a move to a new club before the start of the season, but no deal materialised.

To maintain his fitness and readiness for any opportunities that arise, Oxlade-Chamberlain has returned to the Emirates Stadium for training. Arsenal are assisting him by providing access to their facilities, helping him regain peak condition and remain match-fit, which could attract interest from top clubs. The duration of his stay at the club remains flexible, dependent on both his preparation needs and potential offers from other teams.

Staying in England

The former Liverpool midfielder has recently spoken about his plans and intentions regarding his next move. According to Metro Sport, Oxlade-Chamberlain revealed, “To be fair, the majority of them (offers) have been in Europe away from home. For me, I’ve did two years away, which I found difficult on a family level. I was going six weeks, eight weeks without seeing my son, my missus, mum and dad, they didn’t even get a look in because if I ever come back for a day or two, it would be seeing them, seeing him, that was difficult. So, I just knew I don’t want to do that again. I want to be back in England.”

His comments highlight the importance of family in his decision-making and suggest that he is unlikely to pursue opportunities outside England. While this may limit his potential destinations, it also indicates that Arsenal could continue to play a role in his preparation for the next step of his career.

Focused on Fitness

By training with Arsenal, Oxlade-Chamberlain is able to maintain his fitness, refine his game and remain ready for a move that aligns with his personal and professional priorities. The combination of familiarity with the club and access to world-class facilities ensures he is well-prepared to seize the right opportunity when it arises, allowing him to continue competing at a high level while prioritising life in England.