Oympique Marseille is targeting another Arsenal player

Olympique Marseille has become the latest club to show an interest in Arsenal man Folarin Balogun.

The Englishman is spending this season on loan at Reims, where he is in double figures for goals scored.

Arsenal simply had no space for him in their squad this season and sent him out on loan, but he has exploded into life and is now one of the sought-after players in Europe.

The attacker will demand regular game time when he returns and Arsenal might struggle to offer that to him.

The Gunners have some top attackers who are helping them to challenge for the league title in England, so they might struggle to keep Balogun and several clubs are now looking to add him to their squad.

The list of suitors keeps increasing and L’Equipe reveals OM is now in the running as they search for a new striker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun will not want to stay on the bench when he returns to the club in the summer, and we must find a way to sort out his future.

If he is still not good enough to play ahead of our current options, then we must cash in on the USA-eligible striker.

