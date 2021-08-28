Ozil aims a dig at Arsenal after Manchester City mauling

Mesut Ozil has aimed a dig at Arsenal after Manchester City beat them 5-0 this afternoon.

The German left Arsenal at the start of this year after his contract was mutually ended to allow him to join Fenerbahce.

His last year at the club saw him play almost no games for the Gunners after Mikel Arteta declared him surplus to requirements.

Ozil had been one of the favourite players of former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger and played in the first few matches that Arteta managed the club.

However, the Spanish manager quickly realised that the German will slow down his team’s progress and took him out of the side.

He didn’t play until he left Arsenal as the Gunners sought to rebuild their squad last season.

He is now at Fenerbahce and uses every chance that he gets to mock his former employers.

He watched as City thrashed the Gunners 5-0 and took to his Twitter account to tweet:

“Trust the process” with a heartbreak emoji.

He enjoys taunting the club and he looks set to be given more reasons and opportunities to do that as the Gunners look like they will underperform for much of this campaign.