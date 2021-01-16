Ozil and Arsenal finally reach agreement at last

So, it seems that Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal career is finally over and he will be joining Fenerbahce this month it is being reported in every part of the British and Turkish media. The news was first broken by The Athletic as usual.
Although specific details have not been revealed, it would seem the final discussions were about the size of the payout to terminate his contract early and they have finally reached an agreement “in principlñe”, and Inside Futbol say that Ozil will be travelling to Istanbul this week to finalise the move to Turkey.
So, the biggest saga to rock Arsenal since Arsene Wenger left the club is finally over, and I am sure there will be many articles arriving at JustArsenal celebrating his career with the Gunners, and another few detailing why it will so good for the club to have the disruptive influence no longer in training with the first team.
So get your keyboards buzzing and let us know what you think Ozil’s departure will mean for Mikel Arteta and the club for the rest of the season…
28 CommentsAdd a Comment
Sad story coming to end. Is there no chance that he could take the Kroenkes with him to Turkey?
If only. Lol
Thank God it is finally over.
Now that he is gone we can’t keep blaming him for our poor performance and bad results.
Some will, long after he’s gone.
Yes, because he didn’t perform as per the bare minimum requirements to justify his wage and by not leaving earlier he blocked the entry of a genuine CAM. He is part of the mess of this season.
Started already?
Some will miss him others wouldn’t. 2 me, he’s Arsenal’s best player after the invincible era. I will miss his vision of the game. “The eye of the gods.” My futbol Lord. #RESPECTMESUTOZIL.
You probably didn’t watch cazorla, fabregas, sanchez and rosicky play then.
Sorry not in the same league as MO. Good though Santi was, he was on the sidelines quite a lot. Sanchez had a good understanding with MO and they complemented each other quite well. Once that partnership was broken, things went downhill.
Sidelines? MO could only play a handful of games until he got a cold or some other lame reason
@kstix, I watched 4rm Anelka at Arsenal. Ozil is my best, hug the nearest transformer.
First of all none of them played the same position so comparing them to Ozil is silly.
Second for these players to be better than Ozil they must have produced better results at Arsenal.
Here is the challenge for you. Name one of these players that won more trophies.
You do know Ozil didnt win those trophies on his own right? Football is a team sport mate. Keep up the ozil excuses tho its funny to read lol
We did not win a single trophy in 10 years and when Ozil joined we won the cup his first year and 3 more after that. Now you can call them excuses but they are facts you or anybody else can’t deny.
Also it is convenient for you to dismiss Ozil when we are winning and blame him for not.
Arsenal2win said Arsenal’s best player since the invincibles. That means every player including the goalkeepers.
You are right highbury hero, but ICW is trying to cut down the competition to prove Ozil is the greatest.
Agreed. All thise player had vision similar to ozil, maybe not quite as good but tey were all able to help out defensively, take games but the scruff of the neck real team players.
Van Persie?
If the move was finalized, this January would be the best transfer window ever. We don’t need a nonchalant left-footed CAM anyway, because we need the one who can cross frequently from the right side and recover the ball for more than four times per game
Moreover, freeing Arsenal’s wage bill from Ozil’s would likely make us able to reinforce our pressing needs in other departments, such as the LB position
Happy it’s over. Pheww that’s an end to distractions. Now we can face our football. And hopefully the end to people like lcw wishing we lost each game to prove Arteta wrong for freezing out ozil. All the best in fenabache Ozil. Thank you for that one great season, and a couple of flashes here and there. Great philanthropist off the pitch. Great PR tactician too. I hope we can all unite once again as arsenal fans and get behind the coach(even if he gets it wrong sometimes).
Kstix:
It’s silly to respond to you because you must either be too young to think rationally, too evil to spread lies or too dumb not to be brain washed.
Of course you can always prove me wrong by showing where I wished we lost for any reason.
So ozil single handily won us trophies 🤣 get real
Good luck Mesut and thanks for the memories 🙂
+1 👍👍👍👍
Let’s see if the club now spend some money seeing they was using his wages as an excuse for our transfer dealings .
Will really miss some of the nice flowing football that he showcased at least in his initial years with Arsenal.
Inital years yes last few no
Good riddance.