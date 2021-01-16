Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Ozil and Arsenal finally reach agreement at last

So, it seems that Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal career is finally over and he will be joining Fenerbahce this month it is being reported in every part of the British and Turkish media. The news was first broken by The Athletic as usual.

Although specific details have not been revealed, it would seem the final discussions were about the size of the payout to terminate his contract early and they have finally reached an agreement “in principlñe”, and Inside Futbol say that Ozil will be travelling to Istanbul this week to finalise the move to Turkey.

No more umbrellas for Ozil!

So, the biggest saga to rock Arsenal since Arsene Wenger left the club is finally over, and I am sure there will be many articles arriving at JustArsenal celebrating his career with the Gunners, and another few detailing why it will so good for the club to have the disruptive influence no longer in training with the first team.

So get your keyboards buzzing and let us know what you think Ozil’s departure will mean for Mikel Arteta and the club for the rest of the season…

  1. Viggi says:
    January 16, 2021 at 11:32 am

    Sad story coming to end. Is there no chance that he could take the Kroenkes with him to Turkey?

    Reply
    1. Kstix says:
      January 16, 2021 at 11:50 am

      If only. Lol

      Reply
  2. lcw says:
    January 16, 2021 at 11:40 am

    Thank God it is finally over.

    Now that he is gone we can’t keep blaming him for our poor performance and bad results.

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      January 16, 2021 at 11:44 am

      Some will, long after he’s gone.

      Reply
      1. Loose Cannon says:
        January 16, 2021 at 11:55 am

        Yes, because he didn’t perform as per the bare minimum requirements to justify his wage and by not leaving earlier he blocked the entry of a genuine CAM. He is part of the mess of this season.

        Reply
        1. Highbury Hero says:
          January 16, 2021 at 12:13 pm

          Started already?

          Reply
  3. Arsenal2win says:
    January 16, 2021 at 11:44 am

    Some will miss him others wouldn’t. 2 me, he’s Arsenal’s best player after the invincible era. I will miss his vision of the game. “The eye of the gods.” My futbol Lord. #RESPECTMESUTOZIL.

    Reply
    1. Kstix says:
      January 16, 2021 at 11:53 am

      You probably didn’t watch cazorla, fabregas, sanchez and rosicky play then.

      Reply
      1. bnggooner says:
        January 16, 2021 at 11:56 am

        Sorry not in the same league as MO. Good though Santi was, he was on the sidelines quite a lot. Sanchez had a good understanding with MO and they complemented each other quite well. Once that partnership was broken, things went downhill.

        Reply
        1. GunnerDev says:
          January 16, 2021 at 12:11 pm

          Sidelines? MO could only play a handful of games until he got a cold or some other lame reason

          Reply
      2. Arsenal2win says:
        January 16, 2021 at 12:01 pm

        @kstix, I watched 4rm Anelka at Arsenal. Ozil is my best, hug the nearest transformer.

        Reply
      3. lcw says:
        January 16, 2021 at 12:06 pm

        First of all none of them played the same position so comparing them to Ozil is silly.

        Second for these players to be better than Ozil they must have produced better results at Arsenal.

        Here is the challenge for you. Name one of these players that won more trophies.

        Reply
        1. GunnerDev says:
          January 16, 2021 at 12:13 pm

          You do know Ozil didnt win those trophies on his own right? Football is a team sport mate. Keep up the ozil excuses tho its funny to read lol

          Reply
          1. lcw says:
            January 16, 2021 at 12:19 pm

            We did not win a single trophy in 10 years and when Ozil joined we won the cup his first year and 3 more after that. Now you can call them excuses but they are facts you or anybody else can’t deny.

            Also it is convenient for you to dismiss Ozil when we are winning and blame him for not.

        2. Highbury Hero says:
          January 16, 2021 at 12:15 pm

          Arsenal2win said Arsenal’s best player since the invincibles. That means every player including the goalkeepers.

          Reply
          1. GunnerDev says:
            January 16, 2021 at 12:20 pm

            You are right highbury hero, but ICW is trying to cut down the competition to prove Ozil is the greatest.

      4. GunnerDev says:
        January 16, 2021 at 12:07 pm

        Agreed. All thise player had vision similar to ozil, maybe not quite as good but tey were all able to help out defensively, take games but the scruff of the neck real team players.

        Reply
    2. Highbury Hero says:
      January 16, 2021 at 12:14 pm

      Van Persie?

      Reply
  4. gotanidea says:
    January 16, 2021 at 11:47 am

    If the move was finalized, this January would be the best transfer window ever. We don’t need a nonchalant left-footed CAM anyway, because we need the one who can cross frequently from the right side and recover the ball for more than four times per game

    Moreover, freeing Arsenal’s wage bill from Ozil’s would likely make us able to reinforce our pressing needs in other departments, such as the LB position

    Reply
  5. Kstix says:
    January 16, 2021 at 11:49 am

    Happy it’s over. Pheww that’s an end to distractions. Now we can face our football. And hopefully the end to people like lcw wishing we lost each game to prove Arteta wrong for freezing out ozil. All the best in fenabache Ozil. Thank you for that one great season, and a couple of flashes here and there. Great philanthropist off the pitch. Great PR tactician too. I hope we can all unite once again as arsenal fans and get behind the coach(even if he gets it wrong sometimes).

    Reply
    1. lcw says:
      January 16, 2021 at 12:15 pm

      Kstix:

      It’s silly to respond to you because you must either be too young to think rationally, too evil to spread lies or too dumb not to be brain washed.

      Of course you can always prove me wrong by showing where I wished we lost for any reason.

      Reply
      1. GunnerDev says:
        January 16, 2021 at 12:23 pm

        So ozil single handily won us trophies 🤣 get real

        Reply
  6. Sue says:
    January 16, 2021 at 11:50 am

    Good luck Mesut and thanks for the memories 🙂

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      January 16, 2021 at 11:54 am

      +1 👍👍👍👍

      Reply
  7. Dan kit says:
    January 16, 2021 at 11:57 am

    Let’s see if the club now spend some money seeing they was using his wages as an excuse for our transfer dealings .

    Reply
  8. bnggooner says:
    January 16, 2021 at 11:59 am

    Will really miss some of the nice flowing football that he showcased at least in his initial years with Arsenal.

    Reply
    1. GunnerDev says:
      January 16, 2021 at 12:08 pm

      Inital years yes last few no

      Reply
  9. Quantic Dream says:
    January 16, 2021 at 12:13 pm

    Good riddance.

    Reply

