Ozil and Arsenal finally reach agreement at last

So, it seems that Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal career is finally over and he will be joining Fenerbahce this month it is being reported in every part of the British and Turkish media. The news was first broken by The Athletic as usual.

Although specific details have not been revealed, it would seem the final discussions were about the size of the payout to terminate his contract early and they have finally reached an agreement “in principlñe”, and Inside Futbol say that Ozil will be travelling to Istanbul this week to finalise the move to Turkey.

So, the biggest saga to rock Arsenal since Arsene Wenger left the club is finally over, and I am sure there will be many articles arriving at JustArsenal celebrating his career with the Gunners, and another few detailing why it will so good for the club to have the disruptive influence no longer in training with the first team.

So get your keyboards buzzing and let us know what you think Ozil’s departure will mean for Mikel Arteta and the club for the rest of the season…