Ozil back in training and smiling – Truce declared?

As our boys ramp up their training and fitness before the beginning of the season, it seems like we have a new player in training.
Season prep is 🔛⚽ #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/D2DEXk5AcE
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 5, 2020
A rather smiley Mesut Ozil has been consistently present this week, so can questions begin to to be asked on whether Arteta’s “wipe the slate clean” comment will really apply to everyone!
It is always nice to see our players smiling and laughing in training as long as they carry that in to the games, but for me it shows that the team spirit is positive, and that is just what we want going into a new season. Of course, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in the space of a month and beating the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool during that time also helps.
I know, as everyone does, that Arsenal has a long long way to go to get to where they deserve, but our performances and attitude right now is something that cannot be questioned.
Ozil divides a lot of opinion among Arsenal fans, but at the end of the day he is a human being who is passionate and strong minded about what he wants, like any normal person can also be, and that is not always such a bad trait to have.
Yes, Ozil’s salary is questionable but nobody questions what Messi is on because he plays week in week out no matter how he performs, and we know that he wasn’t at his best this last season. Let’s not forget it was not long ago he wanted to leave Barcelona but for his ridiculous release clause it doesn’t seem like that will happen.
One thing that can be said for Ozil though is that he has never said he wanted to or wants to leave and regardless how the media and certain people treat him he has always, and I believe will always remain loyal to our club. A recent post from him on social media states that 7 years ago he said yes to sign for us and wouldn’t hesitate to do so again, yet fans still question him and what he has done for us. He may not have been consistent every game or every season, but who has?
Seeing him back in training and smiling with the boys is nice and I know this article will divide opinion but I will take that chance!
Ozil is passionate about his job and there is nothing wrong with that. Given our transfer funds as well, having him in our ranks even as a back up like Elneny, would not be such a bad thing either no matter what his salary eats up!
No matter what happens with Ozil now and in the future, you cannot deny his love for our club, and if he stays and gets back into the team, scoring, assisting and helping us to more trophies, then I am sure people won’t be complaining much.
At the end of the day team spirit is important and if he is part of that team positively, then I am sure he will give his all given the chance.
Don’t hate, Gooners.
Shenel Osman
Ozil Ozil Ozil Ozil it gets really boring… His return doesn’t make me happy instead I would shut him off and keep him away from the team until his contract expires.. He offers nothing to the team
You refuse to call a truce then?
Hundred percent! He’s not needed and he disturbs the team with his issues outside the pitch
Glad for the man.. only time will tell though but if he gets back into the team it definitely makes us stronger no questions asked.. I just hope his tanks don’t fail him as the minimum requirement now is to fight for the team and that means everyone every time.. I think if he does that MA will feature him week in week out. Coyg!!!
How will he feature week in week out when we know very well Ozil doesn’t defend? When we start shipping in goals he will be the first one to be dropped from the team.
Check his heat map what a lazy muppet!Sad to see him in arsenal shirt again.Let him concentrate on social media propaganda and collect his wages he has nothing to offer to this team. Traditional no.10s have no place in modern football every player has to do the donkey work, even strikes help in defending from the front, the game is so competitive no easy money.
Ozil has a 350k p/w smile. Sanchez has a 400k p/w smirk. Ramsey Kolasinac Lacazette the list is endless. There’s money in them heels.
We don’t need Ozil…we need to buy.
It is strange watching Abramovich finance Chelsea, with his money, and buying the Crema. Watching City buy who they need with the assistance of their owners is how they have historically done business. Watching Arsenal struggle to get money together although their owner, Kroenke, is one of the richest men in America, is the saddest thing. He won’t even ‘lend’ the club the money to buy players. We have to sell to buy. It is like Kroenke has no interest in Arsenal. Lend us the money to buy and the club will pay YOU back. Sorry….lend YOUR club the money and YOUR club will pay you back. You will be lending the money to yourself and you will in effect be paying yourself back. Mean shit.
Sean, how do you know?
Kroenke’s wife texts me.
Who told you Abramovich is financing Chelsea with his money? They had a transfer ban last year, they’ve made huge money from player in the last few years, and they couldn’t spend because of the transfer ban. So now they’re going all out
Well he’s not financing it with your money. Has he saved up in his piggy bank? He is *&C^NG rich and so is Kroenke. One gives…..the other doesn’t.
For almost the first time ever on here in any article, I disagree with virtually every word written. Leaving out, of, it , the, etc and there is practically nothing AND NOTHING WHATEVER OF SUBSTANCE that I can read, without feeling sick!
My view on OZIL, shared by very many Gooners and differed on by far fewer Gooners, is that this man is the mortal enemy of our club and has inflicted far more financial harm on our club than any single other player in our history. Ozil represents in his work(what work????) attitude, everything that I have always fought against throughoutlife ie laziness, no thought for the club that pays him and its fans and a totally self centered outlook. The day this leech is forced to leave and his greedy finger are prized, screaming in horror from our money will be among the most cathartic days in my time as a fan of over sixty years.
To try to seriously compare this man, IN ANY WAY, to the legendary Messi is to compare Covid19 to a cure vaccine.
One is an immensely selfish, money grabbing(for nothing back in return!) ex(effectively!) player. The other is a football legend who has given SO MUCH to football and to his club. One has raised football to a new level, the other has plunged it to a new depth.
But Shenel, at least you can spell and punctuate, so for that reason alone, I will award your article one out of ten.
I know that, incredibly, some will agree with you and I much pity them !Finally, my apologies for sitting on the fence! I am not allowed to write what I REALLY THINK OF HIM!
Am here to read comments today🌚
Lol…😂
The PR machine continues.
Let the season start proper and we shall see if he will play better and harder than before.
Another ozil thread… Yawns.. Next!!
A big shame that Ozil haters is just about his wages & not about his talents. Just pure jealousy. Such pple should grow up & leave that gem alone.
Well, I wouldnt call it truce, more like having no other choice.
I mean how can an organization pay such amount and get nothing in return?
Ozil is back in the team because we are stuck with him for another season, so why not let him be in and out of the team till his contract expires, it cost nothing though, after all, either we play him or not, he still get paid, so let him feature against some teams that are not doggedly defensive