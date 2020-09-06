Ozil back in training and smiling – Truce declared?

As our boys ramp up their training and fitness before the beginning of the season, it seems like we have a new player in training.

A rather smiley Mesut Ozil has been consistently present this week, so can questions begin to to be asked on whether Arteta’s “wipe the slate clean” comment will really apply to everyone!

It is always nice to see our players smiling and laughing in training as long as they carry that in to the games, but for me it shows that the team spirit is positive, and that is just what we want going into a new season. Of course, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in the space of a month and beating the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool during that time also helps.

I know, as everyone does, that Arsenal has a long long way to go to get to where they deserve, but our performances and attitude right now is something that cannot be questioned.

Ozil divides a lot of opinion among Arsenal fans, but at the end of the day he is a human being who is passionate and strong minded about what he wants, like any normal person can also be, and that is not always such a bad trait to have.

Yes, Ozil’s salary is questionable but nobody questions what Messi is on because he plays week in week out no matter how he performs, and we know that he wasn’t at his best this last season. Let’s not forget it was not long ago he wanted to leave Barcelona but for his ridiculous release clause it doesn’t seem like that will happen.

One thing that can be said for Ozil though is that he has never said he wanted to or wants to leave and regardless how the media and certain people treat him he has always, and I believe will always remain loyal to our club. A recent post from him on social media states that 7 years ago he said yes to sign for us and wouldn’t hesitate to do so again, yet fans still question him and what he has done for us. He may not have been consistent every game or every season, but who has?

Seeing him back in training and smiling with the boys is nice and I know this article will divide opinion but I will take that chance!

Ozil is passionate about his job and there is nothing wrong with that. Given our transfer funds as well, having him in our ranks even as a back up like Elneny, would not be such a bad thing either no matter what his salary eats up!

No matter what happens with Ozil now and in the future, you cannot deny his love for our club, and if he stays and gets back into the team, scoring, assisting and helping us to more trophies, then I am sure people won’t be complaining much.

At the end of the day team spirit is important and if he is part of that team positively, then I am sure he will give his all given the chance.

Don’t hate, Gooners.

Shenel Osman