Ozil chooses shirt number to honor his hometown

Mesut Ozil has finally completed his transfer from Arsenal to Fenerbahce after seven and a half years at the Emirates.

The German struggled to play for the club in his last season at the Emirates, he leaves the Gunners as a divisive figure with fans split on his legacy.

His new team sees him turn out for a club he grew up supporting, and he can possibly help them to achieve their goals.

The German has been associated with the number 10 shirt for much of his career, and he has even opened a brand with it.

His M10 brand is gradually gaining traction, but he will not be taking up that shirt number at Fenerbahce.

He will instead wear the number 67, and Mirror Football says that he is choosing that number because it is the first two numbers of the postal code of his hometown of Zonguldak.

Fener’s number 10 shirt is currently being occupied by Aston Villa loanee, Mbwana Samatta.

Since the striker is only in Turkey temporarily, the report says that Ozil is expected to take up his customary number 10 shirt at the end of this season.