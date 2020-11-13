Ozil comes out in support of one of his Arsenal teammates

Mesut Ozil has supported Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the striker was criticised by Toni Kroos for his flamboyant pre-planned goal celebrations.

Aubameyang is known for his goalscoring exploits in every team that he has played for and that gives the striker the chance to always celebrate his goals differently.

He has used the Black Panther mask as well as that of the Spiderman to celebrate before.

However, Kroos isn’t a fan of these celebrations and he recently slammed Aubameyang for those type of celebrations.

The striker replied to him and told him that he does his celebrations for his son and that he will keep changing them.

Ozil has now chosen a side and the German midfielder supported his Arsenal captain against his former national teammate.

As the exchange went on, Ozil took to Twitter to post a meme of one of Aubameyang’s goal celebrations where he donned a mask and captioned the post: “The best goal celebration! @Aubameyang7”

Ozil has played with both players at the club and international level and even though he has been axed from the Arsenal starting XI, the German clearly keeps his loyalty with his club.

Arsenal will hope that Aubameyang will be off his goal drought when club football returns after the international break.